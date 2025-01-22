Monthly Regulatory Newsletter – December 2024

Our December 2024 Monthly Newsletter is out, covering a roundup of notable regulatory news and activities that took place last year in the UK, the EU and the US, and also a look ahead to what we might expect in 2025.

This month we cover the following:

UK 2024 Review and 2025 Preview FCA's response to Treasury remit letter 2024 Operational incident and third party reporting A new product information framework for Consumer Composite Investments: CP24/30 FCA Discussion Paper on regulating cryptoassets Consumer Duty update Diversity and inclusion in the financial sector: working together to drive change: CP23/20 Financial crime guide update: PS24/17



EU EU Round-up



US 2024 Review and 2025 Preview SEC charges registered investment adviser with policy failures regarding receipt of MNPI SEC charges multiple entities for failing to timely file Forms D Federal court orders defendant to pay more than $2 Million for operating commodity pool fraud



Key upcoming dates and deadlines

Click below to view and download our December 2024 Newsletter:

December 2024 Monthly Regulatory Newsletter

