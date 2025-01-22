Monthly Regulatory Newsletter – December 2024

Our December 2024 Monthly Newsletter is out, covering a roundup of notable regulatory news and activities that took place last year in the UK, the EU and the US, and also a look ahead to what we might expect in 2025.
This month we cover the following:
- UK
- 2024 Review and 2025 Preview
- FCA's response to Treasury remit letter 2024
- Operational incident and third party reporting
- A new product information framework for Consumer Composite Investments: CP24/30
- FCA Discussion Paper on regulating cryptoassets
- Consumer Duty update
- Diversity and inclusion in the financial sector: working together to drive change: CP23/20
- Financial crime guide update: PS24/17
- EU
- EU Round-up
- US
- 2024 Review and 2025 Preview
- SEC charges registered investment adviser with policy failures regarding receipt of MNPI
- SEC charges multiple entities for failing to timely file Forms D
- Federal court orders defendant to pay more than $2 Million for operating commodity pool fraud
- Key upcoming dates and deadlines
Click below to view and download our December 2024 Newsletter:
December 2024 Monthly Regulatory Newsletter
