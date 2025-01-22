ARTICLE
22 January 2025

Monthly Regulatory Newsletter – December 2024

Worldwide Finance and Banking
Our December 2024 Monthly Newsletter is out, covering a roundup of notable regulatory news and activities that took place last year in the UK, the EU and the US, and also a look ahead to what we might expect in 2025.

This month we cover the following:

  • UK
    • 2024 Review and 2025 Preview
    • FCA's response to Treasury remit letter 2024
    • Operational incident and third party reporting
    • A new product information framework for Consumer Composite Investments: CP24/30
    • FCA Discussion Paper on regulating cryptoassets
    • Consumer Duty update
    • Diversity and inclusion in the financial sector: working together to drive change: CP23/20
    • Financial crime guide update: PS24/17
  • EU
    • EU Round-up
  • US
    • 2024 Review and 2025 Preview
    • SEC charges registered investment adviser with policy failures regarding receipt of MNPI
    • SEC charges multiple entities for failing to timely file Forms D
    • Federal court orders defendant to pay more than $2 Million for operating commodity pool fraud
  • Key upcoming dates and deadlines

Click below to view and download our December 2024 Newsletter:

December 2024 Monthly Regulatory Newsletter

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

