4 September 2025

When Time Matters Most – Interim Executives: Trusted Operators When Control, Speed, And Confidence Are Key

AlixPartners

Contributor

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
In today's disrupted and capital-constrained environment, execution capability has become a competitive differentiator and lifesaver.
Rainer Bizenberger,Jens Haas, and Peter Neubacher
Corporate boards, shareholders and lenders increasingly recognize the value of interim executives – particularly Chief Transformation Officers and Chief Restructuring Officers – as high-impact leaders who drive traction when continuity, control, and confidence is key.
These leaders operate with the empowerment to act, the independence to challenge, and the experience to deliver.

AlixPartners interim CROs/CTOs deliver rapid, cross-industry impact – from outside-crisis and early-stress to distress and turnaround situations. This viewpoint outlines why boards, shareholders and lenders are turning to interim CROs and CTOs, how they differ from consultants, and what value they create in high-stakes moments.

Read our viewpoint below ordownload it as a PDF.

Rainer Bizenberger
Jens Haas
Peter Neubacher
