Child Law Explained: When And How We Can Help

When legal issues involve children, emotions can run high and the path forward may feel uncertain. Whether you're facing a dispute over child arrangements, involvement from social services, or concerns about a child's welfare, it can be difficult to know where to turn.

As a solicitor in the Child Law Team at Rothera Bray, I often speak with individuals who aren't sure when to seek legal advice or what support is available to them. This blog explains how our team can help, what areas of child law we cover, and when it might be the right time to speak to a solicitor.

What we cover: key areas of child law

We support clients across a wide range of child-related legal matters, including:

Social services involvement & care proceedings

If the local authority is involved with your family, we can represent you in Pre-Proceedings (such as Public Law Outline meetings) and in court if Care Proceedings are issued.

We advise on applying for SGOs and can help challenge negative assessments if you're seeking to care for a child permanently.

We assist with disputes between parents or guardians over child arrangements, including contact and living arrangements.

Need help establishing legal parentage or applying for parental responsibility? We'll guide you through the process.

We provide advice on voluntary accommodation agreements with the local authority, ensuring your rights are protected.

We support grandparents seeking contact with their grandchildren, helping you understand your legal options.

Whether you're adopting or responding to an adoption application, we offer clear, supportive legal advice.

Including Injunctions, Prohibited Steps Orders, and Specific Issue Orders to resolve urgent or complex matters.

We advise on both domestic and international relocation issues, as well as concerns about child abduction.

Do I need a solicitor?

It's normal to feel unsure about when to seek legal advice. If you're facing any of the issues above, speaking to a solicitor early can make a big difference. We offer flexible meeting options in person, by virtual meeting, or by phone, so you can access support in a way that suits you.

We understand how overwhelming these situations can be. Our goal is to provide a calm, clear path forward.

What about costs?

We'll always be upfront about costs. In some cases, the local authority may fund initial advice. Legal aid may also be available, depending on your circumstances.

If not, we offer an initial fixed fee appointment to understand your situation and provide tailored advice. We'll also explain any future costs clearly during this meeting.

When should you seek legal advice?

Everyone's circumstances are different. But if you feel you are in a position where you don't know how to move forwards, then at that point it would be helpful for you to seek some legal advice.

For instance, are you struggling to agree what time your child/ren should spend with each parent? Do you want to take your child on holiday, but the other parent is not in agreement? Do you have concerns about the current arrangements and want advice on what to do next?

If there are social services involved, then we would advise you to seek legal advice as soon as possible. It can then be for us to determine as and when legal advice may be appropriate, but it is always better to have someone on board sooner rather than later.

What to expect during your first appointment

Our initial appointment with you is approximately one hour long.

During our first appointment with you our priority is getting to know you, understanding your circumstances and what you want to achieve from any process. Once we have the above, we can then advise you accordingly in respect of your options and the way forward. Every client is different and therefore we need to ensure our approach and advice is tailored specifically for you and your situation.

