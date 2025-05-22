People Focus: Family Law – Charley Kelly

In the first article in our People Focus series, we're excited to feature Associate Solicitor Charley Kelly. Charley is an integral part of our Family Law team and is based at our Leicester office.

What inspired you to get into law?

I have always had a passion and drive to help people. This is what ultimately led me to studying the law and practising family law.

Can you share your academic and career journey?

After A levels, I went to the University of Birmingham where I completed a four-year Classics degree. I then went on to complete a two-year Law degree for graduates, also at the University of Birmingham.

After graduating, I started as a paralegal at a Birmingham law firm, managing a full caseload while completing the Legal Practice Course full-time. My dedication paid off with a distinction and the highest mark in Property Law, all while delivering high-quality results for my clients.

After completing the Legal Practice Course, I qualified as a solicitor in April 2015 with the same firm. I stayed there until June 2021, when I joined a Leicestershire firm following my relocation from Birmingham.

In June 2023, I moved to Bray & Bray Solicitors, which following the merger in October 2023, became Rothera Bray LLP.

Why did you choose family law?

I believe that aspects of family law affect everyone on so many different levels. That's why it's so important that clear and practical advice is provided, as early as possible, to help parties navigate through challenging situations as and when they arise.

I'm grateful that practising family law allows me to provide tailored advice that empowers clients to make more informed and pragmatic decisions.

I believe that sometimes even the smallest piece of family law advice can be hugely impactful to a client and can make a world of difference to them and their situation, at a time when they are most in need of assistance.

Is there a standout moment in your career to date?

I am proud to be the Chair of Resolution Leicestershire (November 2024) having only joined the committee in November 2023. Resolution is a national organisation of family law professionals dedicated to working with families and individuals to resolve issues in a constructive and collaborative way. I help the committee to identify topics and organise events that aid professionals working in, and alongside family law, within the Leicestershire region.

What advice would you give your younger self?

My kids' school motto is 'work hard, be kind' – I think that resonates no matter the age or environment/situation.

Is there anything else you would like people to know about you, your team, working in law, or about Rothera Bray?

My colleagues within the family department at Rothera Bray are kind, supportive, thoughtful and willing to help whenever required.

We're more than just colleagues; we're friends who support each other both at work and in our personal lives. We also enjoy spending time together outside the office, whether it's bowling, celebrating birthdays, or other social events.

