ARTICLE
18 September 2024

The 99%ers: What Do Real Net Worth Clients Need? (Video)

BL
Bindmans LLP

Contributor

‘It's the economy, stupid!' This famous statement is said to be a predictor of the outcome of elections. Could having a loose grip of economics help us help our clients?
Can we look to economists to help us warn our clients about decisions they have to make? Will interest rates keep rising? What about personal debts? Should our clients feel optimistic or pessimistic about the future of the economy? We'll be looking at issues surrounding how the economy and interest rates will affect clients.

In this webinar, aimed at family lawyers and others working in the family law world, we're tackling this question and more.

The webinar was hosted by Melissa Arnold and Maeve Lucey from the Bindmans Family team, alongside Jo O'Sullivan of O'Sullivan Family Law. We were joined by Michael O'Sullivan, author of 'The Leveling'.

Please note, this webinar is for educational purposes only and is not legal advice. If you have specific questions about the topics covered, please contact the speakers.

Information covered in this webinar was current at the time of recording on 12 September 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Melissa Arnold
Photo of Maeve Lucey
Maeve Lucey
