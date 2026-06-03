UK Expands Russia Sanctions To Target Crypto Networks

The UK government has announced a new round of sanctions aimed at stopping Russia’s use of cryptocurrency networks and “shadow financial systems” to evade restrictions linked to the war in Ukraine.

The measures, introduced by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, target cryptocurrency exchanges, financial intermediaries and individuals accused of helping Moscow bypass Western sanctions through digital assets and cross-border payment systems. The sanctions also focus on the Kremlin-backed A7 network, which the UK says exploited foreign financial systems to channel funds into Russia’s war economy.

The latest sanctions introduced reflect growing concern among UK authorities about the increasing use of crypto-assets and opaque financial structures to conceal transactions and facilitate sanctions evasion. Targeted entities now face asset freezes, while UK businesses are prohibited from processing payments or maintaining correspondent banking relationships with them.

Commenting on the latest developments, BCL Partner John Binns noted that while sanctions designations are becoming an increasingly common enforcement tool, they are not always the most effective approach.

“New sanctions designations are an increasingly well-used weapon in the government's armory, but they are not necessarily the most effective,” he said. “Their nature - as a set of prohibitions that apply in the UK and to UK persons overseas - means they have a tendency to backfire.”

The announcement forms part of the UK’s wider sanctions strategy, with more than 3,300 Russian-linked targets sanctioned since the invasion of Ukraine began in 2022.

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