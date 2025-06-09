Time For Biodegradable Plastics To Shine

Today is World Environmental Day, which focuses on calling for collective action to tackle plastic pollution around the world.

However, this is no simple task. While many people think this relates to reducing the use of plastic bags and bottles, which of course it does, it goes way beyond this. While recently attending a circulatory in plastics conference, I was struck by just how much we rely on synthetic polymers (plastics) to improve all aspects of our lives. For example, polymers can be used to improve the properties of shampoo, or provide the slow release of pesticides to help our crops grow. This can then result in the release of microplastics into the environment, in addition to the marco scale plastics such as the shampoo bottle itself.

It is therefore always great to read about the development of new plastics which are biodegradable. In some particularly notable work, researchers in Japan (RIKEN Center for Emergent Matter Science and the University of Tokyo) have demonstrated the breakdown of a new plastic-like material merely through stirring the material for several hours in salty water. This means that once it enters the sea, the material will rapidly dissolve, avoiding plastic pollution. The material appears to be a cross-linked supramolecular network formed from sodium hexametaphosphate and guanidinium sulfate, which has been shown to possess unusual stability and suitability for thermal reshaping, in line with many known plastics. The concept has been published in the journal Science.

The environmental impact of the broken-down components will still need to be assessed, and it waits to be seen if the material is commercially viable. However, it is an encouraging start. It is also not the only solution. For example, it was recently reported that Swiss researchers have developed a biodegradable plastic-like material derived from the mycelium fibers of the split-gill mushroom, which provides a good balance of toughness and biodegradability. However, given the broad use of plastics in society, a broad range of different biodegradable solutions will also be required, and therefore all innovation is welcome.

Researchers in Japan have developed a plastic that dissolves in seawater within hours, offering up a potential solution for a modern-day scourge polluting oceans and harming wildlife. www.tbsnews.net/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.