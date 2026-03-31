EU Guidelines For Gender-Neutral Job Evaluation: Compliance With The Pay Transparency Directive 2026

To help employers ensure that their job evaluation processes under the Pay Transparency Directive are fair, objective and gender neutral, the European Commission and the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE) have issued updated EU wide guidelines and practical toolkits, offering a clear roadmap for implementing gender neutral job evaluation systems.

The EIGE guidelines, endorsed by the European Commission and EIGE, provide evidence-based, best-practice approaches for HR teams, multinational employers, and compliance officers across all EU Member States. The guidelines break down the key elements of gender-neutral job evaluation, from assessing skills, responsibility, effort, and working conditions to applying practical tools tailored to organisations of all sizes.

This article explains what employers need to know, highlights potential pitfalls, and outlines actionable steps to align pay structures with the Pay Transparency Directive, so that HR teams and business leaders can achieve compliance while promoting fair pay across the workforce.

Key takeaways for employers: Gender-Neutral Job Evaluation Requirements

With the Pay Transparency Directive transposition deadline of 7 June 2026 fast approaching, employers should be aware of the below. These recommendations are based on EU labour law principles, evidence-based methodologies, and EIGE best practice standards for HR and compensation teams:

The European Commission and EIGE have released updated guidance and evidence-based toolkits to help EU employers implement gender-neutral job evaluation systems.

Job evaluation must assess roles against four mandatory factors: skills, responsibility, effort, and working conditions.

Different tools are available depending on organisation size, from simplified methods for micro-organisations (<10 employees) to comprehensive analytical approaches for large EU employers (>250 employees) consistent with OECD and ISO 30414 human capital guidelines.

The toolkits are voluntary but provide a ready-made framework that aligns with best practice for compliance.

Employers should review their current job evaluation processes now to ensure readiness for EU-wide compliance EU-wide compliance and alignment with national transposition laws, before the 7 June 2026 transposition deadline.

How the EU Guidelines support Pay Transparency Directive compliance

EU launches updated guidelines and toolkits for Gender-Neutral Job Evaluation

On 26 March 2026, the European Commission and EIGE launched their updated EU-wide guidelines on gender-neutral job evaluation and classification, together with practical toolkits for employers, employees and trade unions.

These resources represent an important step in supporting compliance with the Pay Transparency Directive, which EU Member States must transpose into national law by 7 June 2026.

Four mandatory factors for gender-neutral job evaluation

Under the Pay Transparency Directive, employers are required to ensure that pay structures are based on objective, gender-neutral criteria. This includes an obligation to assess roles using gender-neutral job evaluation systems that consider four mandatory factors:

Skills

Responsibility

Effort

Working Conditions

Additional factors may also be introduced during the evaluation process depending on the role.

The EIGE Guidelines provide a levels-based assessment process by breaking down these four core factors into further subfactors:

Skills - covers knowledge, interpersonal and communication skills, problem-solving, planning and organisational skills, and physical skills.

Responsibility - looks at accountability for people, goods and equipment, information, and financial resources.

Effort - encompasses mental, psychosocial and emotional, and physical demands.

Working conditions - addresses both the physical and psychological environment and the broader organisational context.

Each subfactor has levels from 0 to 5 to allow for further granular consideration.

EIGE Toolkits: step-by-step support for Gender-Neutral Job Evaluation

Alongside the guidelines, EIGE has released a comprehensive toolkit comprising eight practical tools for employers and two additional tools for trade unions and workers. The toolkit is designed to support the entire job evaluation journey, from preparation and planning through to implementation and ongoing review.

Prepare: addressing bias and planning Gender-Neutral Evaluations

Tool 0 helps you understand how gender bias impacts job evaluation and classification and reflect on your own assumptions and potential biases about a role in order to prevent gender bias in the job evaluation process.

Tool 1 provides a step plan for organising a gender-neutral job evaluation, including setting up a job evaluation committee, establishing a project outline, building understanding, and communicating with worker representatives or trade unions.

Tool 2 helps you create job profiles by gathering information and insights through questionnaires and interviews.

Act: evaluation process tailored to your organisation

From there, the toolkit offers three pathways depending on your organisation's size, each leading to the creation of a fair pay structure with defined pay grades and appropriate salary ranges.

Tool 3 is for micro-organisations with fewer than 10 workers, using a simplified graduated factor comparison method. This method compares all roles against the core factors and selected sub-factors.

is for micro-organisations with fewer than 10 workers, using a simplified graduated factor comparison method. This method compares all roles against the core factors and selected sub-factors. Tool 4 is for small and medium-sized enterprises, using a pair comparison approach where every job is compared directly with all others using the core factors and then ranked from most to least extensive requirements.

is for small and medium-sized enterprises, using a pair comparison approach where every job is compared directly with all others using the core factors and then ranked from most to least extensive requirements. Tool 5 is the standard approach for large organisations with over 250 employees, using a comprehensive analytical point-factor method with customisable weightings. This approach involves inpidual and committee review of the applicable sub factors against a shared factors plan.

EIGE advises that organisations on the threshold of a different size category, or those anticipating future growth, should default to the standard approach (Tool 5) to ensure scalability.

Once the assessment is completed, the information should be used to create or adjust the employer's pay structure by grouping jobs with similar scores into pay grades and applying pay ranges for those groups. This pay structure should take into consideration any variable or complementary pay elements. The Guidelines give bonuses, commission, overtime, housing, training, termination payments, travel allowances, and sick pay as examples.

Follow up: review and track progress

Tool 6 provides a checklist to help you review job titles and descriptions for gender-biased language, replacing terms like 'waitress' or 'policeman' with neutral equivalents such as 'server' and 'police officer'.

Tool 7 provides a self-assessment framework for monitoring results, aligning HR policies with job evaluation outcomes, communicating the process and planning regular review cycles.

Tools for employees and trade unions

Tool 8 is for trade unions, providing guidance on how unions can advocate for equal pay and what to do to overcome resistance from employers. In this regard, the guidance recommends that unions refer to Article 13 of the Pay Transparency Directive, which promotes the role of social partners in implementing pay transparency measures.

Tool 9 is designed for employees, helping them understand their equal pay rights and their rights under the Pay Transparency Directive, including the right to information. It also provides guidance on how to have pay-related conversations with their employer.

Next Steps: Gender-Neutral Job Evaluation compliance

The EIGE Guidelines provide a helpful framework to navigate a complex process. However, potential pitfalls remain for employers and evaluators, especially where applicable sub-factors are self-selected. This could result in a subjective set of criteria that may not be gender-neutral-for example, ignoring 'soft' psychosocial skills which are more common in female-dominated roles. In the standard process, weights are self-assigned, and there is a risk that evaluators inadvertently assign greater weighting to factors such as physical strength, which could create a gender bias.

The Guidelines highlight the importance of avoiding assumptions about the role itself and using only information available from the job profile, rather than being influenced by the role holder or their current pay level.

Employers should consider reviewing their existing job evaluation systems against the EIGE framework, identifying any gaps in their current approach, and taking steps to implement gender-neutral criteria before the transposition deadline.

Our Employment, Reward and Immigration teams regularly advise multinational employers on pay transparency compliance and can assist with developing robust job evaluation frameworks.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.