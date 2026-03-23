Building A Neuroinclusive Business (Podcast)

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To mark Neurodiversity Celebration Week 2026, corporate partner, Katey Dixon, talks to employment associate, Jen Kingsmill, about how founders can build a neuroinclusive business and why it’s important to think about neurodiversity before hiring your first employee.
They discuss the legal obligations start-up businesses need to be aware of and share creative ways of supporting any neurodivergent applicants or staff whilst operating on a tight budget.
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