ARTICLE
23 March 2026

Building A Neuroinclusive Business (Podcast)

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Lewis Silkin

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We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.
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To mark Neuropersity Celebration Week 2026, corporate partner, Katey Dixon, talks to employment associate...
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Katey Dixon and Jen Kingsmill
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To mark Neurodiversity Celebration Week 2026, corporate partner, Katey Dixon, talks to employment associate, Jen Kingsmill, about how founders can build a neuroinclusive business and why it’s important to think about neurodiversity before hiring your first employee.

They discuss the legal obligations start-up businesses need to be aware of and share creative ways of supporting any neurodivergent applicants or staff whilst operating on a tight budget.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Katey Dixon
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Jen Kingsmill
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