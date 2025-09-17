ARTICLE
17 September 2025

Beyond Borders - Episode 13: What You Need To Know About Chinese Employment Law (Podcast)

In this episode, we explore performance management under PRC law, including the high threshold for dismissing employees for incompetence, the role of Performance Improvement Plans...
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Tarun Tawakley,Matthew Durham, and Catherine Leung
Our Beyond Borders podcast series is designed to help you manage your international workforce and navigate the quirks of international employment law.

In this episode, we explore performance management under PRC law, including the high threshold for dismissing employees for incompetence, the role of Performance Improvement Plans, and key issues around overtime pay and non-compete clauses. While the law sets clear principles, many practical details remain undefined, creating challenges for employers.

For additional information, read our overview of employment law in China In-brief here.

