ARTICLE
21 October 2024

On Your Radar: The Employment Rights Bill

F
Fieldfisher

Contributor

Fieldfisher logo

Fieldfisher is a European law firm known for its market-leading practices in technology, financial services, energy, and life sciences. With a focus on client collaboration, innovation, and social responsibility, the firm integrates cutting-edge legal technologies and provides tailored solutions. Fieldfisher’s global presence spans Europe, the US, China, and international partner firms, allowing seamless cross-border services. Recognized for excellence, Fieldfisher holds high rankings in dispute resolution, M&A, and IP, and has a strong commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) leadership. The firm operates with over 1,800 professionals across 23 offices in 12 countries.

Explore Firm Details
Ofcom's discussion papers outline an evaluation framework for online safety measures under the UK Online Safety Act 2023. They provide a four-stage process and a case study on Twitch's content labeling changes, offering practical insights for services navigating compliance and safety measures.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Photo of Ranjit Dhindsa
Authors

The UK Government has published its new Employment Rights Bill. Consultation is expected to commence in 2025, with the majority of changes unlikely to take effect before 2026. A Fair Work Agency will be established to enforce workers' rights and provide guidance to employers.

1533586a.jpg

Key proposals include:

Family friendly rights: Flexible working (where 'practicable') and other family leave will be day one rights. Changes may take effect before 2026. Enhanced protection for pregnant women and new mothers includes protection from dismissal for six months after returning to work. Bereavement leave is to be introduced.

Day one unfair dismissal: Implementation will not be before Autumn 2026. A maximum statutory probation period of nine months is also proposed and will be the subject of consultation.

Statutory sick pay reforms: SSP to be claimed from the first day of sickness, and the lower earnings limit will be removed. Changes may take effect before 2026.

Protection from harassment: Employers to take all reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment. Protection from harassment at work by third parties is to be reintroduced.

Industrial relations: Various restrictions on industrial action are to be repealed, and trade union rights strengthened.

Zero hours contracts: Guaranteed contractual hours for zero-hours workers who work regular hours over a defined period, and rights to reasonable notice of shifts and changes wil be introduced.

What else is on the horizon?

A number of proposals sit outside the Bill and include longer-term goals.

Single status of "worker": Extensive consultation is expected on the proposal to have one category of worker (instead of employees and workers). This change will not be immediate.

Ethnicity and disability pay gap: Proposed reporting obligations are subject to consultation and will not be imminent.

Right to switch off: The right will be set out in a Code, rather than in statute, suggesting some flexibility. This may perhaps be achievable more quickly than other reforms.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ranjit Dhindsa
Ranjit Dhindsa
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More