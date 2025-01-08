Understanding The Difference Between Statutory Requirements And Perks In Job Adverts

Many companies will be looking to advertise positions in the New Year, whether they are creating new roles or filling vacancies. At the same time, many individuals may be seeking new opportunities, driven by changes in circumstances or the desire for a fresh start. Job adverts play a key role in attracting talent, but it's crucial to understand the difference between statutory requirements and perks—especially as some adverts mistakenly present mandatory benefits as extras.

What are statutory requirements in a job ad?

Statutory requirements are benefits or conditions that companies are legally required to provide their employees. For example:

Under the Working Time Regulations, full-time employees are entitled to 5.6 weeks of annual leave, including UK bank holidays (pro rata for part-time employees). Workplace Pension: Eligible employees must be automatically enrolled in a workplace pension scheme.

Failing to meet these obligations can lead to non-compliance with employment law.

What are job perks?

Job perks are additional incentives offered by employers to attract and retain staff. These are not legally required but can add value to an employment package. Common examples include:

Private medical cover

Christmas savings schemes

Gym memberships

Offering meaningful perks can set a business apart in a competitive job market.

Why getting your job advert right matters

It's essential for businesses to ensure job adverts are clear, accurate, and compliant with current legislation. For instance, changes to flexible working laws from April 2024 mean all employees will have the right to request flexible working from their first day of employment. Misrepresenting statutory requirements as perks or omitting key details can harm a company's reputation and legal standing.

