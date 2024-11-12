UK Autumn Budget: 30 October 2024

WTW analysis of the UK Autumn Budget 2024
The Chancellor's first Budget takes place on 30 October 2024. In the words of the Prime Minister "it's going to be painful" and speculation abounds as to whether pensions might be in the firing line to help fill what the government described as "a projected overspend of £22bn". Our UK pensions and the Autumn Budget 2024 series of articles offers views on the main options available and the challenges associated with these. We shall find out on Budget day whether any of these are taken forward and will be reporting developments here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.