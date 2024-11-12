ARTICLE
12 November 2024

UK Autumn Budget: 30 October 2024

The Chancellor's first Budget takes place on 30 October 2024. In the words of the Prime Minister "it's going to be painful" and speculation abounds as to whether pensions might be in the firing line to help fill what the government described as "a projected overspend of £22bn".
United Kingdom Employment and HR
WTW analysis of the UK Autumn Budget 2024

Our UK pensions and the Autumn Budget 2024 series of articles offers views on the main options available and the challenges associated with these. We shall find out on Budget day whether any of these are taken forward and will be reporting developments here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Dave Roberts
Kirsty Cotton
Mark Dowsey
Alasdair Macdonald
David Hoile
