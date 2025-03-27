Hazard Perception: Managing Risk In A Changing World

There is no opportunity without risk – but there are plenty of dangers that don't come with a potential payoff.

There is no opportunity without risk – but there are plenty of dangers that don't come with a potential payoff. In today's fraught global geopolitical climate, it can feel difficult to differentiate between the two.

On one hand, the rapidly shifting landscape is revealing new prospects for growth, wealth and opportunity. On the other, it is creating cracks and obstacles in traditional pathways to success: pitfalls that, without the right navigation and foresight, can catch individuals or businesses unawares. In short, the road to global opportunity today is littered with hazards, and there is no map – but with the right perspective, you can navigate a route that works for you.

In this quarter alone, we have seen the inauguration of Donald Trump in the US, a potential ceasefire in the Gaza strip, a controversial Belarussian election and violent protests in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Each of these geopolitical events have resulted in obvious, immediate consequences: the application of Trump's tariffs and subsequent retaliation from China is a prominent example.

Yet the trickle-down effect of these events has a far wider-reaching impact, affecting everything from the cost of raw materials to the availability of skilled workers in certain regions. Understanding the more subtle nuances of geopolitical events and their impact on global mobility is not easy, even in today's fast-paced, digital world. No one can be everywhere, and know everything, all at once: having an external (or internal) perspective can be the key difference between mapping a route that mitigates risk while getting the most valuable outcome, and one that sees you falling foul of unseen dangers or disadvantages as you explore the global market.

Once armed with as much knowledge and insight as possible, how do you mobilise within this global market and steer it to your own advantage? Do you take a cautious, defensive route – dodging obstacles as they appear and averting risks as much as possible? Or do you proactively seek new opportunities and safeguard your interests through diversification – spreading out across the map to explore as many new opportunities as possible? How can you align your appetite for risk and reward with the practicalities of turning an 'opportunity' into a practical reality?

These complexities are the core focus of this issue of The Visionaries. In the following pages, members of IR Global give their unique perspectives on the risks, opportunities and dangers of the shifting global landscape – as well as the practical implications of operating within it. You will find a wealth of insight, from a legislative, regulatory and taxation vantage point as well as a broader, more holistic outlook.

