I was pleased to join Lindiwe Mazibuko , Founder and CEO of Futurelect; Miroslav Lajčák , Special Representative of the European Union; Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the President, United Arab Emirates Government; Geir Pedersen, Special Envoy for Syria, United Nations; and moderator Mirek Duaek , Managing Director, World Economic Forum, for a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum Sustainable Development Impact Meetings in New York last week week.

We discussed ever-changing priorities amid a rapidly evolving international landscape, with shifting centers of global governance, increased conflict and security concerns, and a more uncertain political environment. These are trends we have been closely following in the AlixPartners Disruption Index .

I invite you to watch our panel discussion here:

