ARTICLE
2 October 2024

Insights From The World Economic Forum Sustainable Development Impact Meetings: Navigating A Volatile Geopolitical Landscape (Videos)

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

AlixPartners logo
AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
Explore Firm Details
Simon Freakley participated in a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum Sustainable Development Impact Meetings, alongside notable leaders. They addressed evolving global governance, security challenges, and political uncertainties, reflecting on insights from the AlixPartners Disruption Index
United Kingdom Strategy
Photo of Simon Freakley
Authors

I was pleased to join Lindiwe Mazibuko, Founder and CEO of Futurelect; Miroslav Lajčák, Special Representative of the European Union; Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the President, United Arab Emirates Government; Geir Pedersen, Special Envoy for Syria, United Nations; and moderator Mirek Duaek, Managing Director, World Economic Forum, for a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum Sustainable Development Impact Meetings in New York last week week.

We discussed ever-changing priorities amid a rapidly evolving international landscape, with shifting centers of global governance, increased conflict and security concerns, and a more uncertain political environment. These are trends we have been closely following in the AlixPartners Disruption Index.

I invite you to watch our panel discussion here:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Simon Freakley
Simon Freakley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More