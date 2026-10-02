What Is The International Divorce Process?

An international divorce involves a couple whose marriage or family circumstances have legal or practical connections with more than one country. You may have married abroad, live in a different country from your spouse, hold overseas assets or have children whose lives are based outside England and Wales.
The legal process can involve more decisions than a domestic divorce. Before either spouse starts divorce proceedings, it is important to establish which countries could deal with the case and how the choice of jurisdiction may affect the financial settlement, child arrangements and enforcement of any court orders.
It is important to understand that there is no single international divorce process that applies around the world. Each country has its own divorce laws and rules on jurisdiction, which means early specialist legal advice is essential. This can help you identify the most appropriate jurisdiction, understand the potential outcomes and take a coordinated approach where more than one country is involved.
For advice tailored to your circumstances, visit our international divorce page or speak to our family law team in confidence.
International Divorce at a Glance
- An international divorce arises where a marriage has a legal or practical connection with more than one country.
- You do not alwayshave to divorce in the country where you married.
- Habitual residence, domicile and, in some countries, nationality may determine where you can apply.
- More than one country may have jurisdiction, but the potential financial outcomes may differ considerably.
- The court dealing with the divorce may not necessarily decide every issue relating to finances or children.
- Overseas documents may need to be translated or authenticated, and serving divorce papers abroad can involve additional requirements.
- A divorce or financial order made in one country may need to be recognised or enforced elsewhere.
- It is sensible to seek legal advice before either spouse begins proceedings.
What Makes a Divorce International?
A divorce involves an international element whenever the marriage, civil partnership or family unit has a meaningful connection with more than one country.
This may be because:
- You and your spouse live in different countries
- One spouse lives abroad while the other remains in England and Wales
- You were married abroad
- You and your spouse have different nationalities
- One or both of you have moved countries during the marriage
- Your children live or attend school abroad
- You own property, investments or business interests in other countries
- There are overseas pensions, trusts or bank accounts
- One spouse has already started a divorce abroad
Some couples have connections with several different jurisdictions. For example, they may have married in one country, built their family life in another and now live separately in two more countries. In such cases, determining where the divorce should take place is an important strategic decision rather than an administrative formality.
Which Country Can Deal With an International Divorce?
The first step is to establish jurisdiction. Jurisdiction means that a country’s court has the legal authority to deal with the divorce case.
To start divorce proceedings in England and Wales, you must demonstrate an appropriate legal connection with the country. The possible grounds include circumstances in which both spouses are habitually resident here, the respondent is habitually resident here, or either or both spouses are domiciled here. Different residence periods may apply depending on the particular ground being relied upon.
The jurisdiction rules are technical, particularly where a spouse has recently moved or divides their time between multiple countries. A family law solicitor can examine where both parties live, the nature of their connection with England and Wales and consider whether another court may also have jurisdiction.
What is habitual residence?
Habitual residence broadly refers to the country in which a person’s life is currently centred. It is not decided solely by citizenship, property ownership or the address shown on official documents.
The court may consider factors such as:
- Where you usually live
- Where you work or operate a business
- Where your children live and attend school
- The stability and purpose of your residence
- Your family and social connections
- Whether you have established a settled life in that country
A person can become habitually resident in a different country after relocating, although this will depend on the reality of their circumstances. There is no single period of residence that automatically determines the answer in every divorce case.
What is domicile?
Domicile is a separate and more technical concept. It generally refers to the country that a person regards as their permanent home and with which they have a lasting legal connection.
You may live abroad for a significant period while remaining domiciled in England and Wales. Equally, someone who was originally domiciled in England and Wales may establish a domicile of choice in a different country if they settle there and intend to remain permanently or indefinitely.
Because domicile depends partly on intention, disputes may involve detailed evidence about where someone considers their permanent home to be.
Does nationality determine jurisdiction?
Nationality can be relevant in some countries, but it does not provide a universal answer. A British national living overseas is not automatically required to divorce in England and Wales, nor will nationality alone always determine whether UK courts can deal with the case.
A solicitor should consider habitual residence, domicile and nationality together, as well as the rules in any other country with which the marriage is connected.
Can You Get Divorced in England and Wales If You Married Abroad?
In many cases, yes. Being married abroad does not prevent you from applying for a divorce in England and Wales, provided that:
- The marriage is legally recognised here
- It has lasted for at least one year
- The courts of England and Wales have jurisdiction
You do not usually need to start the divorce in the country where the wedding took place. The more important question is where you and your spouse now have the required legal connection.
You will need an original or certified copy of your marriage certificate. If it is not in English, you will also ordinarily need a certified translation.
Additional evidence may be required where the legal status of the marriage is unclear or where the marriage certificate cannot easily be obtained.
Choosing the Right Jurisdiction
It is possible for more than one country to have jurisdiction. However, the fact that you can divorce in a particular country does not necessarily mean it is the right jurisdiction for your circumstances.
Different countries may apply very different rules to:
- Property and investments
- Business interests
- Trusts and inherited wealth
- Spousal maintenance
- Pensions
- Nuptial agreements
- Financial disclosure
- The treatment of assets acquired before the marriage
The choice of country can therefore have a substantial effect on the financial settlement.
England and Wales have a discretionary, needs-based system. The English court considers the family’s circumstances rather than applying a fixed formula to every divorce. These include each spouse’s income, earning capacity, assets, financial needs, standard of living, responsibilities and contributions to the family.
Financial and non-financial contributions can both be relevant. This means that a spouse who cared for children or managed the home is not treated as having made a lesser contribution simply because the other spouse generated the family income.
In some cases, the law in England and Wales may provide greater protection for the financially weaker spouse than another available jurisdiction. In others, a different country may offer a more suitable or enforceable outcome. Specialist advice is needed before drawing conclusions.
Financial and practical considerations
The likely financial outcome is important, but it is not the only consideration. Your solicitor may also examine:
- How long proceedings are likely to take
- The legal costs in each country
- Whether translation or authentication will be required
- Whether you will need lawyers in more than one country
- Where the relevant documents and witnesses are located
- Whether hearings require attendance in person
- The tax consequences of a settlement
- Whether the final orders can be enforced against overseas assets
The cost of an international divorce will depend on the complexity of the case. A straightforward divorce application may cost considerably less than a dispute involving competing jurisdictions, overseas businesses, trusts or child arrangements.
The court fee for a divorce application in England and Wales is currently £628, although legal fees and any costs for foreign lawyers, translations, valuations, service or expert advice are separate. These figures are subject to change and should be double-checked on the government's website before proceeding.
What Happens If Divorce Proceedings Could Begin in Two Countries?
Parallel proceedings can arise when both spouses start, or attempt to start, proceedings in different countries.
Since the UK left the European Union, jurisdiction disputes involving England and Wales and EU member states are no longer generally determined by the previous EU “first in time” rules. The English court may instead need to consider whether proceedings should continue here or be stayed in favour of the other country.
A dispute over the right jurisdiction can add time and cost before the underlying divorce or financial issues are addressed. The court may need to examine matters such as:
- The spouses’ connections with each country
- Where the family lived during the marriage
- Where the assets and evidence are located
- The stage reached by proceedings elsewhere
- Which country is better placed to deal with the dispute
- Whether an effective and fair outcome can be achieved
Timing can still matter. Once one spouse starts proceedings or establishes a position in a particular country, the available options may change.
This does not mean that every international divorce becomes a race to court. However, you should seek legal advice before discussing jurisdiction with your spouse in detail, agreeing where proceedings will take place or submitting an application.
Preparing an International Divorce Application
Once the appropriate jurisdiction has been established, the divorce process for an international divorce in England and Wales broadly follows the same no-fault framework as a domestic divorce.
You can make a joint application with your spouse or a sole application in your own name. Before applying, you will usually need:
- Your full name and address
- Your spouse’s full name and current address
- Your marriage certificate or a certified copy
- A certified translation if the certificate is not in English
- Evidence of any name change
- Information about any existing proceedings in another country
- Details supporting the court’s jurisdiction
The application will state that the marriage has broken down irretrievably. It is no longer necessary to prove adultery, unreasonable behaviour, separation or fault.
Where the application relies on domicile or a potentially disputed form of habitual residence, the jurisdiction section must be carefully considered. Further evidence may be needed if the other spouse challenges the English court’s authority to deal with the case.
Serving Divorce Papers in Another Country
If you make a sole application and your spouse lives abroad, they must still receive formal notice of the divorce proceedings.
Serving documents internationally may be governed by:
- The procedural rules of England and Wales
- The local rules of the country in which your spouse lives
- The Hague Service Convention
- A bilateral agreement between the countries
- Diplomatic or consular procedures
Each country can impose different requirements. Documents may need to be translated, provided in duplicate or sent through an approved authority. The Foreign Process Section can provide information about the applicable process for service from England and Wales.
If your spouse’s address is unknown, or they avoid service, it may be possible to apply for an alternative method of service or permission to proceed without formal service. The correct application will depend on the efforts already made to locate or notify them.
Taking a structured approach to service can help avoid delays and reduce the risk of difficulties when asking another country to recognise the divorce later.
The Divorce Process in England and Wales
Once jurisdiction and service have been addressed, the divorce process usually involves the following stages.
1. Starting the application
One spouse makes a sole application, or both spouses apply jointly. The court issues the application and provides it to the other spouse where required.
2. Acknowledging the application
In a sole application, the respondent is generally asked to confirm that they have received the papers. A divorce can only be disputed on limited legal grounds, such as a challenge to jurisdiction or the validity of the marriage.
3. Applying for the conditional order
There is a minimum period of 20 weeks between the issue of the application and the application for a conditional order.
The conditional order confirms that the court sees no legal reason why the marriage cannot end.
4. Applying for the final order
The applicant must normally wait at least six weeks and one day after the conditional order before applying for the final order.
The final order legally ends the marriage. In some circumstances, it may be sensible to delay this stage until financial arrangements have been addressed, particularly where pensions, inheritance rights or other financial protections are relevant.
A typical divorce in England and Wales willtake several months. International service, a jurisdiction challenge or parallel proceedings may extend the timetable.
Dealing With Finances in an International Divorce
The divorce and the financial settlement are separate legal matters. Receiving the final order does not automatically divide property, close financial claims or create a clean break.
You will usually need a separate financial order to make an agreement legally binding or ask the court to decide how the finances should be dealt with.
An international financial settlement may cover:
- Homes and investment properties
- Overseas assets
- Bank accounts and investments
- Business interests
- Trust interests
- Pensions
- Debts and liabilities
- Lump sum payments
- Spousal maintenance
- Tax consequences
- The financial needs of any children
Both parties will generally need to provide full and frank financial disclosure. Where assets are held abroad, this may involve obtaining records, company documents or valuations from a different country.
Foreign ownership structures do not automatically prevent the English court from considering an asset. However, the practical ability to value, transfer or enforce against that asset may depend on the law in the country where it is located.
Overseas property and business interests
International property and business assets often require coordinated advice.
A property may need to be valued according to local market conditions. There may also be foreign taxes, mortgage restrictions or ownership rules to consider before it can be sold or transferred.
Where one spouse owns an international company or business interest, the financial process may require:
- Corporate accounts and ownership records
- A specialist business valuation
- Analysis of income and retained profits
- Consideration of local company law
- Tax advice in more than one country
- A settlement structured to avoid damaging the underlying business
The objective is not simply to identify the value on paper. The final arrangement must also be workable across the countries involved.
Overseas pensions
Pensions can be particularly challenging in an international divorce.
An English pension sharing order can generally operate against a pension within the jurisdiction. It may not be directly effective against an overseas pension provider. The foreign country may not recognise the order or may use a different mechanism for dividing retirement benefits.
Possible solutions may include obtaining a corresponding order abroad or reflecting the value of the pension through the division of other assets. Financial and tax advice may be required before agreeing an offset.
Trusts and assets held abroad
International divorces may also involve offshore trusts, family wealth structures or trustees based in jurisdictions such as Jersey, Guernsey or the Isle of Man.
The English court can examine whether a trust is a financial resource available to one spouse, even where the assets are legally held by trustees. Relevant factors can include previous distributions, the beneficiary’s influence and whether trust funds supported the family during the marriage.
Direct enforcement against offshore trustees can raise separate jurisdictional issues. Early coordination between family lawyers, trustees and advisers in the trust’s home country is therefore important.
Read more about trusts in divorce and how international structures may affect a financial settlement.
What If You Have Already Divorced Abroad?
A foreign divorce is not dealt with simply by repeating the divorce process in England and Wales. The first question is whether the overseas divorce is legally recognised here.
Under the Family Law Act 1986, an overseas divorce obtained through proceedings can generally be recognised where it is effective under the law of that country and, at the relevant time, either spouse was habitually resident, domiciled or a national there. Different conditions apply to some divorces obtained without formal court proceedings.
Recognition can become more complex where:
- Neither spouse had a sufficient connection with the country
- One spouse did not receive proper notice
- The procedure was not legally effective locally
- The divorce was obtained outside formal proceedings
- Recognition would conflict with public policy
- There are competing divorce decisions
Even if the divorce itself is recognised, this does not necessarily mean that financial claims have been resolved.
In certain circumstances, a person who divorced abroad may be able to apply for financial provision in England and Wales under Part III of the Matrimonial and Family Proceedings Act 1984. Whether this route is available will depend on the parties’ connections with England and Wales, the outcome abroad and the circumstances of the case.
Will an English Financial Order Be Enforced Abroad?
An order made by the English court does not automatically have the same effect in every other country.
Recognition and enforcement will depend on:
- The type of order
- The country where enforcement is required
- Any applicable international convention
- Reciprocal enforcement arrangements
- Local family and property law
- Whether the foreign court requires a separate application
For example, an English order requiring the transfer of overseas property may need to be supported by proceedings or documents in the country where the property is registered. Maintenance orders and lump sum orders may follow different enforcement routes.
This should be considered while negotiating the financial settlement, rather than after an order has been made. A settlement that appears fair in England may offer limited protection if its central terms cannot be implemented abroad.
How Are Children’s Arrangements Considered in an International Divorce?
Child arrangements are legally separate from the divorce. The court with jurisdiction over the divorce will not necessarily decide where the children should live or how they spend time with each parent.
In international children cases, habitual residence is often central. This usually means that the courts in the country where a child’s life is based will be best placed to make decisions about their welfare.
Relevant matters may include:
- Where the child normally lives and attends school
- How long the child has lived there
- Existing arrangements with each parent
- Proposals to relocate to another country
- International contact and travel
- Passports and permission to travel
- Child maintenance
- The recognition of child arrangements abroad
The focus should remain on the child’s welfare, stability and best interests.
A parent should not permanently relocate a child to another country without the necessary consent or court permission. Removing or retaining a child abroad without consent can trigger urgent proceedings under international child abduction law.
The 1980 Hague Convention provides a framework for addressing the wrongful removal or retention of children between participating countries. Its purpose is generally to determine whether a child should be returned promptly to the country of habitual residence so that longer-term child arrangements can be decided there.
If a proposed divorce involves relocation or a child already living abroad, specialist advice should be obtained before travel or arrangements are changed.
How Can an International Divorce Solicitor Help?
A solicitor experienced in international family law can help you understand how the laws of different countries interact and develop a strategy that protects your position.
At JMW, we can help by:
- Assessing whether the courts of England and Wales have jurisdiction
- Identifying other countries in which proceedings may be possible
- Comparing the practical and financial implications of each option
- Responding to parallel proceedings or jurisdiction disputes
- Preparing and progressing the English divorce application
- Arranging service of divorce papers internationally
- Coordinating with lawyers and professional advisers abroad
- Advising on overseas assets, property, pensions and business interests
- Dealing with offshore trusts and complex family wealth
- Negotiating and obtaining an enforceable financial order
- Advising on international child arrangements and relocation
- Addressing the recognition of a foreign divorce or overseas court order
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]