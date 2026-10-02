What Is The International Divorce Process?

Which Country Can Deal With an International Divorce?

The first step is to establish jurisdiction. Jurisdiction means that a country’s court has the legal authority to deal with the divorce case.

To start divorce proceedings in England and Wales, you must demonstrate an appropriate legal connection with the country. The possible grounds include circumstances in which both spouses are habitually resident here, the respondent is habitually resident here, or either or both spouses are domiciled here. Different residence periods may apply depending on the particular ground being relied upon.

The jurisdiction rules are technical, particularly where a spouse has recently moved or divides their time between multiple countries. A family law solicitor can examine where both parties live, the nature of their connection with England and Wales and consider whether another court may also have jurisdiction.

What is habitual residence?

Habitual residence broadly refers to the country in which a person’s life is currently centred. It is not decided solely by citizenship, property ownership or the address shown on official documents.

The court may consider factors such as:

Where you usually live

Where you work or operate a business

Where your children live and attend school

The stability and purpose of your residence

Your family and social connections

Whether you have established a settled life in that country

A person can become habitually resident in a different country after relocating, although this will depend on the reality of their circumstances. There is no single period of residence that automatically determines the answer in every divorce case.

What is domicile?

Domicile is a separate and more technical concept. It generally refers to the country that a person regards as their permanent home and with which they have a lasting legal connection.

You may live abroad for a significant period while remaining domiciled in England and Wales. Equally, someone who was originally domiciled in England and Wales may establish a domicile of choice in a different country if they settle there and intend to remain permanently or indefinitely.

Because domicile depends partly on intention, disputes may involve detailed evidence about where someone considers their permanent home to be.

Does nationality determine jurisdiction?

Nationality can be relevant in some countries, but it does not provide a universal answer. A British national living overseas is not automatically required to divorce in England and Wales, nor will nationality alone always determine whether UK courts can deal with the case.

A solicitor should consider habitual residence, domicile and nationality together, as well as the rules in any other country with which the marriage is connected.

Can You Get Divorced in England and Wales If You Married Abroad?

In many cases, yes. Being married abroad does not prevent you from applying for a divorce in England and Wales, provided that:

The marriage is legally recognised here

It has lasted for at least one year

The courts of England and Wales have jurisdiction

You do not usually need to start the divorce in the country where the wedding took place. The more important question is where you and your spouse now have the required legal connection.

You will need an original or certified copy of your marriage certificate. If it is not in English, you will also ordinarily need a certified translation.

Additional evidence may be required where the legal status of the marriage is unclear or where the marriage certificate cannot easily be obtained.

Choosing the Right Jurisdiction

It is possible for more than one country to have jurisdiction. However, the fact that you can divorce in a particular country does not necessarily mean it is the right jurisdiction for your circumstances.

Different countries may apply very different rules to:

Property and investments

Business interests

Trusts and inherited wealth

Spousal maintenance

Pensions

Nuptial agreements

Financial disclosure

The treatment of assets acquired before the marriage

The choice of country can therefore have a substantial effect on the financial settlement.

England and Wales have a discretionary, needs-based system. The English court considers the family’s circumstances rather than applying a fixed formula to every divorce. These include each spouse’s income, earning capacity, assets, financial needs, standard of living, responsibilities and contributions to the family.

Financial and non-financial contributions can both be relevant. This means that a spouse who cared for children or managed the home is not treated as having made a lesser contribution simply because the other spouse generated the family income.

In some cases, the law in England and Wales may provide greater protection for the financially weaker spouse than another available jurisdiction. In others, a different country may offer a more suitable or enforceable outcome. Specialist advice is needed before drawing conclusions.

Financial and practical considerations

The likely financial outcome is important, but it is not the only consideration. Your solicitor may also examine:

How long proceedings are likely to take

The legal costs in each country

Whether translation or authentication will be required

Whether you will need lawyers in more than one country

Where the relevant documents and witnesses are located

Whether hearings require attendance in person

The tax consequences of a settlement

Whether the final orders can be enforced against overseas assets

The cost of an international divorce will depend on the complexity of the case. A straightforward divorce application may cost considerably less than a dispute involving competing jurisdictions, overseas businesses, trusts or child arrangements.

The court fee for a divorce application in England and Wales is currently £628, although legal fees and any costs for foreign lawyers, translations, valuations, service or expert advice are separate. These figures are subject to change and should be double-checked on the government's website before proceeding.

What Happens If Divorce Proceedings Could Begin in Two Countries?

Parallel proceedings can arise when both spouses start, or attempt to start, proceedings in different countries.

Since the UK left the European Union, jurisdiction disputes involving England and Wales and EU member states are no longer generally determined by the previous EU “first in time” rules. The English court may instead need to consider whether proceedings should continue here or be stayed in favour of the other country.

A dispute over the right jurisdiction can add time and cost before the underlying divorce or financial issues are addressed. The court may need to examine matters such as:

The spouses’ connections with each country

Where the family lived during the marriage

Where the assets and evidence are located

The stage reached by proceedings elsewhere

Which country is better placed to deal with the dispute

Whether an effective and fair outcome can be achieved

Timing can still matter. Once one spouse starts proceedings or establishes a position in a particular country, the available options may change.

This does not mean that every international divorce becomes a race to court. However, you should seek legal advice before discussing jurisdiction with your spouse in detail, agreeing where proceedings will take place or submitting an application.

Preparing an International Divorce Application

Once the appropriate jurisdiction has been established, the divorce process for an international divorce in England and Wales broadly follows the same no-fault framework as a domestic divorce.

You can make a joint application with your spouse or a sole application in your own name. Before applying, you will usually need:

Your full name and address

Your spouse’s full name and current address

Your marriage certificate or a certified copy

A certified translation if the certificate is not in English

Evidence of any name change

Information about any existing proceedings in another country

Details supporting the court’s jurisdiction

The application will state that the marriage has broken down irretrievably. It is no longer necessary to prove adultery, unreasonable behaviour, separation or fault.

Where the application relies on domicile or a potentially disputed form of habitual residence, the jurisdiction section must be carefully considered. Further evidence may be needed if the other spouse challenges the English court’s authority to deal with the case.

Serving Divorce Papers in Another Country

If you make a sole application and your spouse lives abroad, they must still receive formal notice of the divorce proceedings.

Serving documents internationally may be governed by:

The procedural rules of England and Wales

The local rules of the country in which your spouse lives

The Hague Service Convention

A bilateral agreement between the countries

Diplomatic or consular procedures

Each country can impose different requirements. Documents may need to be translated, provided in duplicate or sent through an approved authority. The Foreign Process Section can provide information about the applicable process for service from England and Wales.

If your spouse’s address is unknown, or they avoid service, it may be possible to apply for an alternative method of service or permission to proceed without formal service. The correct application will depend on the efforts already made to locate or notify them.

Taking a structured approach to service can help avoid delays and reduce the risk of difficulties when asking another country to recognise the divorce later.