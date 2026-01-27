Guide To Postnuptial Agreements: Expert Legal Advice From Our Solicitors (23 January 2026) (Video)

When a married couple experiences changes in their relationship or circumstances, many couples consider putting financial arrangements in writing through a postnuptial agreement. Whether you're protecting assets, addressing debt, or providing financial security for children from previous relationships, understanding prenuptial and postnuptial agreements is essential for making informed decisions about your financial futureThe leading authority on the weight given to nuptial agreements is the Supreme Court decision in Radmacher v Granatino [2010], which confirmed that courts should give effect to a nuptial agreement where it is freely entered into, with full appreciation of its implications, unless it would be unfair to do so. This principle applies equally to postnuptial agreements.

At Duncan Lewis Solicitors, our family law team provides comprehensive legal advice on drafting a postnuptial agreement tailored to your unique circumstances. This guide explains everything you need to know about post nuptial agreements in the UK, from what they cover to how to ensure your agreement is enforceable.

What Is a Postnuptial Agreement?

Postnuptial agreements in England and Wales are increasingly used by married couples seeking certainty, asset protection, and financial stability following marriage. A postnuptial agreement, also known as a postnup or post-marital agreement, is a legal document created after a married couple has already married or entered into a civil partnership. This nuptial agreement outlines how financial matters and assets will be divided in the event of separation or divorce.

Unlike prenuptial agreements, which are signed before marriage, postnuptial agreements address financial arrangements after the marriage has taken place. Many couples use postnuptial agreements to provide peace of mind and clarity about financial matters, particularly when there have been significant changes in circumstances since their wedding day.

How Do Postnuptial Agreements Differ from Prenuptial Agreements?

While prenuptial and postnuptial agreements serve similar purposes, the key difference lies in timing. A prenuptial agreement is created and signed before marriage, whereas a postnuptial agreement is established during the marriage or a civil partnership.

Both types of nuptial agreement aim to provide financial security by outlining how assets in the event of a divorce would be handled. However, the circumstances surrounding postnuptial agreements are often different, as couples may create them in response to:

Inheritance received during marriage

A significant increase or decrease in one party's income

Starting a business during the marriage

Reconciliation after a period of separation

Changes in family structure, such as children from previous relationships joining the household

Are Postnuptial Agreements Legally Binding in the UK?

Postnuptial agreements are not automatically legally binding in England and Wales, but they can be legally enforceable depending on several factors. Courts will consider whether a postnuptial agreement should be upheld based on specific criteria.

For a postnuptial agreement to be legally binding and enforceable, certain conditions must be met:

When assessing enforceability, the court will generally consider:

Whether the agreement was entered into freely

" Whether there was full and frank financial disclosure

" Whether both parties received independent legal advice

" Whether the agreement meets the needs of any children

" Whether the outcome would be fair at the time of enforcement

Voluntary Agreement

Both parties must enter into the agreement voluntarily, without pressure, duress, or undue influence from one party. The agreement must be fair to both individuals at the time it is created.

Full and Frank Financial Disclosure

Both parties must provide complete and honest financial disclosure. Each party must fully understand the implications of the agreement and have a clear picture of the other's financial position, including assets, income, debt, and pension arrangements.

Independent Legal Advice

Each party must seek independent legal advice from their own solicitor. This ensures that both individuals understand the implications of the agreement and enter into it with full knowledge of their rights. Having separate family lawyers review the draft agreement protects both parties and strengthens the agreement's enforceability.

Proper Consideration of Children

While agreements can address child custody and child support arrangements, courts always prioritise decisions based on the child's best interests. Any provisions regarding children will be reviewed to ensure they serve the children's welfare, and courts retain the power to override terms that don't meet this standard.

While financial provision for children may be referenced, a postnuptial agreement cannot oust the court's jurisdiction under the Children Act 1989. Any provision affecting children will only carry weight insofar as it aligns with their welfare and statutory entitlement.

Agreement Must Be Fair

The terms of the agreement must be fair and reasonable. A court will not uphold an agreement that is unfair to one party or fails to meet basic needs. The agreement is likely to be challenged if it leaves one spouse in a significantly disadvantaged position.

What Can a Postnuptial Agreement Cover?

A well-drafted postnuptial agreement can cover a wide range of financial and property matters. The agreement can detail how various aspects of your finances will be handled divided in the event of separation or when the marriage ends:

Property and Assets

The agreement outlines how property, investments, business interests, and other assets will be divided. This includes the family home, investment properties, savings accounts, and valuable possessions acquired before or during the marriage.

Debt Management

Postnuptial agreements address how existing and future debt will be allocated between parties. This clarity can provide financial security and protect one party from being responsible for debts incurred solely by the other.

Pension Arrangements

Pension rights represent a significant asset in many marriages. Your agreement can specify how pension benefits will be treated in a divorce settlement, providing certainty about retirement provisions.

Spousal Maintenance

The agreement might address whether either party will pay maintenance to the other in the event of a divorce, and if so, how much and for how long. This can include provisions for circumstances where one party has sacrificed career opportunities for family responsibilities.

Inheritance and Family Assets

Many couples create a postnuptial agreement to protect inherited assets or family wealth, ensuring these remain with the intended family line, particularly when there are children from previous relationships.

Business Interests

This is particularly important where a business has been established or expanded during the marriage, or where third parties such as shareholders or family members have a financial interest that requires protection.

If one or both parties own a business, the agreement to ensure business continuity and clarity about ownership can be crucial. This prevents business disruption during a separation or divorce.

However, it's important to note that agreements provide guidance but cannot override certain legal obligations, particularly regarding child support, which courts determine based on statutory guidelines and the child's best interests.

When Should You Get a Postnuptial Agreement?

Many couples choose to create a postnuptial agreement in various circumstances:

Following Significant Changes in Circumstances

If there have been substantial changes since your marriage began—such as a large inheritance, business success, or financial windfall—you might want to create a postnuptial agreement to reflect your new situation.

When One Party Has Significant Assets or Debt

If one party acquires substantial assets or incurs significant debt during the marriage, a postnup can clarify how these will be treated in the event of a separation.

For Blended Families

When children from previous relationships are involved, postnuptial agreements can help protect their inheritance rights and provide clarity about child support arrangements.

During Marriage Reconciliation

Some couples use postnuptial agreements as part of rebuilding trust after a difficult period. The process of drafting a postnuptial agreement can facilitate honest conversations about finances and future expectations.

Career Sacrifices

When one spouse plans to leave work to care for children or support the other's career, a postnuptial agreement can provide financial security and recognition of this contribution.

The Process of Drafting a Postnuptial Agreement

Creating a legally binding and comprehensive postnuptial agreement requires careful planning and professional guidance. Here's what the process typically involves:

Initial Consultation with a Solicitor

Begin by consulting with a family law solicitor who can provide advice on postnuptial agreements and explain whether a postnuptial agreement is appropriate for your circumstances. At Duncan Lewis Solicitors, we offer clear guidance through the process and can often provide services at a fixed fee for straightforward matters.

Financial Disclosure

Both parties must provide full and frank financial disclosure, detailing all assets, income, pension provisions, investments, property, and debt. Transparency is crucial for the agreement to be legally enforceable.

Independent Legal Representation

Each party must seek independent legal advice from separate family lawyers. This ensures that both individuals fully understand the implications of the agreement and that it fairly addresses each person's needs and rights.

Drafting the Agreement

Your solicitor will draft the agreement based on your specific circumstances and discussions. The draft agreement will clearly set out the terms of the agreement, covering all relevant financial arrangements and contingencies.

Review and Negotiation

Both parties review the proposed terms with their respective solicitors. Negotiations may occur to ensure both parties are satisfied with the terms and the agreement is fair to both individuals.

Execution of the Agreement

Once both parties and their solicitors are satisfied, the agreement is signed. Proper execution is important for the agreement's validity and future enforceability.

Regular Reviews

It's advisable to review and potentially update your agreement to reflect significant changes in circumstances, such as the birth of children, major career changes, or substantial shifts in financial position. This ensures the agreement remains fair and relevant.

Advantages and Disadvantages of Postnuptial Agreement

Advantages of Post Nuptial Agreements

A postnuptial agreement can provide financial security and peace of mind in several ways:

Financial Clarity: Agreements provide clear expectations about how financial matters will be handled, reducing uncertainty and potential conflict

Agreements provide clear expectations about how financial matters will be handled, reducing uncertainty and potential conflict Asset Protection: Protect inherited wealth, family businesses, or assets acquired before marriage

Protect inherited wealth, family businesses, or assets acquired before marriage Reduced Conflict: Having agreed-upon terms can make separation or divorce proceedings less contentious and expensive

Having agreed-upon terms can make separation or divorce proceedings less contentious and expensive Flexibility: Can be tailored to your specific circumstances and updated as your situation changes

Can be tailored to your specific circumstances and updated as your situation changes Protection from Debt: Shield one party from responsibility for debts incurred solely by the other

Shield one party from responsibility for debts incurred solely by the other Children's Security: Provide clarity about arrangements for children from previous relationships

Provide clarity about arrangements for children from previous relationships Open Communication: The process encourages honest discussions about finances and expectations

Disadvantages to Consider

However, there are potential drawbacks to consider:

Not Automatically Binding: Postnuptial agreements are not automatically legally binding, and courts may not uphold them if they're deemed unfair

Postnuptial agreements are not automatically legally binding, and courts may not uphold them if they're deemed unfair Difficult Conversations: Discussing a postnup can be emotionally challenging and may create tension in the relationship

Discussing a postnup can be emotionally challenging and may create tension in the relationship Legal Fees: Creating a properly drafted agreement involves legal costs for both parties to receive independent advice

Creating a properly drafted agreement involves legal costs for both parties to receive independent advice Changing Circumstances: The agreement might become outdated or inappropriate if circumstances change significantly

The agreement might become outdated or inappropriate if circumstances change significantly Limited Scope: Cannot override certain legal obligations, particularly regarding child-related matters

Cannot override certain legal obligations, particularly regarding child-related matters Perception Issues: Some people view postnuptial agreements as planning for divorce rather than protecting the marriage

How Much Does a Postnuptial Agreement Cost?

The cost of a postnuptial agreement depends on several factors, including the complexity of the agreement, the value and variety of assets involved, and the amount of negotiation required. At Duncan Lewis Solicitors, we offer transparent pricing and can often provide fixed fee arrangements for straightforward postnuptial agreements.

Factors affecting cost include:

Complexity of your financial situation

Number and value of assets to be addressed

Whether international elements are involved

Level of agreement between parties

Time required for negotiations and revisions

While legal fees represent an investment, a well-drafted postnuptial agreement can save significantly more in the event of a divorce by reducing legal disputes and providing clear guidelines for asset division.

Why Choose Duncan Lewis Solicitors for Your Postnuptial Agreement?

Our family law solicitors have extensive experience in drafting and advising on prenuptial and postnuptial agreements across England and Wales. We understand that discussing nuptial agreements can be sensitive, and we guide you through the process with professionalism, discretion, and clarity.

Our family law team will:

Provide clear, practical legal advice tailored to your circumstances

Ensure your agreement is comprehensive and addresses all relevant issues

Draft the agreement to maximise the likelihood it will be upheld by courts

Explain the implications of the agreement in plain language

Handle negotiations sensitively and professionally

Ensure compliance with all legal requirements for enforceability

Cohabitation Agreements: An Alternative for Unmarried Couples

If you're not married or in a civil partnership, you cannot create prenuptial or postnuptial agreements. However, cohabitation agreements serve a similar purpose for unmarried couples living together. These agreements can also provide financial security and clarity about property and financial arrangements.

Our family lawyers can advise on cohabitation agreements if your circumstances require this alternative approach to protecting your interests.

Get Expert Legal Advice on Postnuptial Agreements

Whether you're considering creating a postnuptial agreement or need advice on an existing agreement, obtaining professional legal advice is essential. A solicitor with expertise in family law can help ensure your agreement is fair, comprehensive, and likely to be legally enforceable in England and Wales.

