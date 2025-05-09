Thinking About Divorce: What You Need To Know (Video)

self

Making the decision to divorce is complicated, and few come to it lightly. It's usually only after you've tried everything you can to identify the issues in your relationship and work through these practically (this might include couples or individual therapy to help discuss the underlying problems and requires the willingness of both parties to work on these), that divorce is seriously contemplated.

If you decide to move forward with divorce, there will be many decisions to make – arrangements for your children, the finances, your home, your incomes, what financial planning needs to be done for your future, tax decisions – and the practicalities can often spill over to other jurisdictions, if you or your spouse have international connections. However, part of this journey is finding out more about what divorce involves, so that you are fully informed.

Once you understand what the law is, what important conversations need to be had, what you can do to best protect your future and your children, what your financial position is, then you may feel able to start thinking about what you want your future to look like.

It's important to remember that every family is different, and you can choose the path that best suits you. There is lot to cover – practically, emotionally and financially – but wherever you are in the world, there is a wealth of information and advice available to guide you through this stage of life.

Transcript

[Suzanne Todd]

The first thing to recognise is that divorce is a really stressful experience, and that it's absolutely not a decision that should be taken lightly. But I think the reality is, by the time people get to us, they've done everything that they can to try and keep their relationship on track, and there's a really good reason for that.

[Alexander Breedon]

The first thing I would say is that don't underestimate how big and important a decision this is. What's really important is that you have the kind of information and the kind of context that allows you to make a very personal and very important decision.

There's a huge amount of information online, and it can be totally overwhelming. What's really important to remember is that everyone's situation is unique, and that's why you need to speak to someone with insight on exactly how this works in your specific context.

[Rebecca Golder]

When a relationship breaks down it can be really tough and extremely challenging to talk about the future with your ex, especially in a balanced way.

It's a really big decision. If you do decide to move forward with the divorce, there are so many things you'll need to consider, particularly about your finances, or if you have children.

There are lots of ways to go about it. You could have discussions over the kitchen table, for example , or engage in mediation, arbitration or solicitor negotiations. Or you could have a combination of all of those, as we use in our program UnCouple.

[Suzanne Todd]

Take your time to think about the options. A quick fix is seldom the right one. You won't necessarily have all of the answers right now, but there's lots of support, information, and advice available for us to help you to make the right decision for you and your family, whether that's to stay together or to separate.

