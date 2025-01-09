Brangelina's Split: Long Divorces, Private Judges And Family Businesses

Paul Wild and Alexandra Hawkes of our Family team share insights on 2025's hottest divorce yet.

The divorce of Hollywood power couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has finally concluded after a staggering eight years of legal battles. Such a prolonged separation serves as a reminder that even the most amicable beginnings can evolve into drawn-out disputes, particularly when high-value assets and complex family arrangements are involved. High-value assets often require detailed valuations, which can be time-consuming, while complex family dynamics may lead to disagreements over custody arrangements or division of property. These factors contribute to delays as they demand extensive negotiation, expert involvement, and, at times, judicial intervention to reach a resolution.

However, one aspect of their case stands out: their decision to use a private judge. This approach, while uncommon in public perception, is increasingly available and relevant within the jurisdiction of the Court of England and Wales.

The Three Limbs of Divorce Proceedings

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce illustrates how the divorce process often involves several intertwined elements. Their case encompassed various proceedings, including a 'custody battle' and allegations of domestic violence, highlighting the emotional and legal complexities that can arise. Generally, divorce cases are divided into three main limbs:

The Divorce Itself: This is the legal dissolution of the marriage. The Financial Settlement: This involves dividing assets, which can include businesses, properties, and investments. You must ensure that you speak to a solicitor to obtain a financial settlement, to prevent your ex-spouse from having a financial claim even after the legal dissolution of the marriage. Children Proceedings: These address arrangements for any children, such as lives with and spends time with rights.

Understanding these distinct elements can help streamline the process, ensuring each aspect is approached with the necessary expertise and attention.

Private judges, such as those used by Pitt and Jolie, are a form of alternative dispute resolution (ADR). They allow parties to resolve disputes outside the traditional court system, offering enhanced privacy and generally faster resolution. By engaging a private judge, parties can navigate these three limbs with tailored guidance, avoiding the delays and public scrutiny often associated with standard court proceedings.

The Role of Private Judges

A private judge is a judicial professional hired to preside over a case in a private setting. They are most frequently practising barristers who also act as private judges part-time. This can be part of a Court process, but can be used in different processes, for example, "arbitration".

For Pitt and Jolie, this choice allowed them to navigate certain aspects of their divorce with greater discretion than would have been possible through the traditional court system. By opting for a private judge, they avoided the lengthy delays often seen in public courts, allowing them to secure timely decisions on matters like where a child should live, as well as the division of assets. In England and Wales, private judges are similarly an option for those who wish to accelerate and progress proceedings. Their availability often means cases can be heard and resolved sooner than waiting for a court date in a frustratingly overloaded judicial system. Additionally, private judges provide tailored attention to the complexities of high-net-worth divorces, ensuring a more bespoke experience for both parties.

If you are considering this route, our firm can advise on whether engaging a private judge might be the right solution for you. We have experience working with private judicial services, ensuring our clients benefit from both the speed and confidentiality they offer.

Chateau Miraval and Family Business Complications

Another contentious point in Pitt and Jolie's divorce was their shared ownership of Chateau Miraval, a French vineyard and wine business. This asset became a focal point of their legal battle, highlighting how shared enterprises can complicate divorce settlements, and it is still not clear whether this issue has been resolved. Family businesses are often tied to not only financial interests but also emotional, personal and strategic considerations, making them uniquely challenging to divide. Differing visions for the future direction of the business, emotional attachments to its legacy, and the need to balance fairness with business continuity can all contribute to the complexity. Navigating these issues requires careful planning and expert guidance to ensure equitable and practical outcomes.

In cases like this, it's crucial to understand the valuation, management structure, and future potential of the business. Whether one party wishes to retain ownership or the business is sold and proceeds divided, our team provides expert guidance. We work with financial experts, valuers, and other specialists to ensure equitable outcomes while preserving the business's value.

Learning from Their Case

The Pitt-Jolie split underscores the importance of having experienced legal advisors who can navigate the intricacies of all divorces, including high-profile and high-asset divorces. Whether you are dealing with a family business, seeking to expedite proceedings through a private judge, or simply trying to minimise conflict, our firm is here to support at each stage.

Divorce doesn't have to take eight years. By seeking early advice, and exploring alternatives such as private judges, arbitration, or collaborative law, you can streamline the process and focus on achieving a fair resolution efficiently.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.