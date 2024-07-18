Five Surprising Facts About High Net Worth Divorce (17 July 2024)

High net worth divorces in the UK involve complexities such as hidden asset discovery, division of valuable art, lifestyle analysis for spousal maintenance, business ownership impact, and international jurisdiction battles, necessitating expert legal advice from firms like Duncan Lewis.

Duncan Lewis Solicitors is an award-winning and Times 200 ranked law firm offering expert services in 25 fields, including family law, business immigration, high net divorce, personal injury, commercial litigation, property law, motoring, education and employment.

Divorce can be a complex and emotionally charged process, especially when it involves couples with substantial wealth. Here are five surprising facts about high net worth divorce in the UK that you might find intriguing:

Hidden Assets and Wealth Forensics:

In high net worth divorces, it is not uncommon for one party to attempt to hide assets to avoid sharing them. The courts in England and Wales have powers to uncover these assets. Wealth forensics experts are often employed to uncover hidden accounts, offshore investments, and other concealed wealth to ensure a fair division. This level of scrutiny is usually not necessary in more standard divorces. Forensic accountants and private investigators might analyse financial statements, tax returns, and business records to trace hidden assets. This can involve cross-border investigations, especially when offshore accounts or international properties are involved.

Art and Collectibles:

High net worth divorces often involve the division of valuable art collections, antiques, and collectibles. The valuation and division of these items can be complex and contentious, sometimes requiring specialist appraisers and unique legal considerations. Art pieces, antiques, and collectibles often appreciate over time, making their valuation a point of dispute. Additionally, issues like provenance, market value fluctuations, and sentimental value can complicate the division process. Some couples may opt for co-ownership arrangements or auction off the assets to equitably divide the proceeds.

Lifestyle Analysis:

Courts may also conduct a detailed lifestyle analysis to determine the standard of living during the marriage. This analysis can impact spousal maintenance awards and is particularly relevant when one spouse claims a significant discrepancy in post-divorce living standards. This involves scrutinising spending habits, travel, luxury item purchases, and household expenses. Lifestyle analysis helps ensure that spousal maintenance allows the lower-earning spouse to maintain a standard of living similar to that enjoyed during the marriage. This can lead to substantial maintenance awards, especially if there was a significant disparity in income and lifestyle.

Impact of Business Ownership:

When one or both spouses own businesses, the divorce can significantly affect the business's operations, valuation, and ownership structure. The business may be considered a marital asset, and its value could be divided between the parties. In some cases, the court might even order the sale of the business or force a buyout arrangement between the spouses. Business valuations are complex, involving considerations of future earnings, market conditions, and the individual contributions of each spouse. The division could impact the business's stability, requiring negotiations to protect both the business and the financial interests of both parties.

International Jurisdiction Battles:

High net worth divorces often involve international assets and multi-jurisdictional legal battles, which can complicate divorce proceedings. Wealthy individuals may engage in "forum shopping" to find the most favourable jurisdiction for their divorce, which can lead to complex legal disputes over which country's courts should handle the case.

Divorce can be particularly complex for high net worth individuals, making it essential to seek specialist advice from experienced divorce lawyers who can effectively manage the unique challenges these cases present. Duncan Lewis' skilled team of divorce solicitors can support you through every aspect of the divorce process, ensuring your interests are protected at every stage.

