Transgressive Behaviour- Chapter Two Of The Visionaries

Transgressive behaviour in the workplace, influenced by cultural norms and legal frameworks, varies across jurisdictions. This chapter explores how employers define and address such behaviour, balance inclusion with corporate values, and respond to shifting societal and employee expectations.

Our experts offer their insights for navigating evolving workplace cultures and generational changes. Rebecca Torrey highlights the evolving landscape of transgressive behaviour in California's workplaces, where unlawful harassment, discrimination, and retaliation are strictly regulated. She notes that California leads the way with broader protections, covering areas like gender identity, reproductive health decisions, and even cannabis use. These developments reflect the state's cultural commitment to individualism and self-expression, with legislation expanding to mirror societal concerns.

Meanwhile, Shilpen Savani examines the UK's approach, where transgressive behaviour includes harassment and bullying under laws like the Equality Act 2010. He notes that while UK legislation is aligned with European Union standards, post-Brexit shifts may bring about changes in workplace protections. Shilpen emphasises that addressing transgressive behaviour requires not only legal compliance but also cultivating a workplace ethos that promotes inclusivity and respect. Each submission reveals how companies must navigate complex cultural and legal landscapes to foster safe and inclusive environments for their employees.

Our latest Visionaries publication features 24 members from 18 jurisdictions. Dive into the first of four insightful chapters addressing global business challenges in a year of elections, with this edition covering Technology, Transgressive Behaviour, Geopolitical Climate, and Intervention & Regulation.

Read the full publication here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.