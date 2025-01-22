Compliance With Confidence: Navigating The Economic Crime & Corporate Transparency Act

The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (ECCTA), which aims to enhance corporate transparency and combat economic crime, marked a transformative shift in the way that Companies House operates – from that of a largely passive recipient of information to a more active gatekeeper over company creation and the custodian of more reliable data.

The objectives of the ECCTA are to empower Companies House to:

Ensure that any person who is required to deliver a document to the registrar does so.

Ensure that information contained in the register is accurate and that the register contains everything it ought to contain.

Ensure that records kept by the registrar do not create a false or misleading impression to members of the public.

Prevent companies and others from carrying out unlawful activities or facilitating the carrying out of unlawful activities by others.

As a result, Companies House now actively maintains the integrity of corporate records. Since March 2024, it has been able to improve the quality of information on the register by:

Querying and rejecting new information received in customer filings which it suspects to be wrong or fraudulent.

Removing more inaccurate information from the register, including removing names and addresses of citizens that have been used without consent.

Querying and rejecting company names that have been chosen to mislead customers, facilitate fraud, or give the false impression that the company is connected to a foreign government.

Improving the accuracy and reliability of registered office addresses by introducing a new definition for an appropriate address, which excludes the use of PO Box or equivalent services. It is also able to commence strike off measures against companies that do not provide an appropriate address within a specified period.

It has also had new obligations and powers in relation to analysing and sharing data with law enforcement agencies and other government departments.

What does this mean for your business?

For businesses, these changes bring stricter oversight and an urgent need to comply with heightened regulatory standards. As the central register will be the only means of public scrutiny, timely and accurate filing will become of critical importance.

There are nearly 100 sections in the ECCTA that create separate offences, ranging from serious offences, such as fraudulent trading, to administrative oversights such as failure to keep various registers, or failure to notify the Registrar of changes.

Most of these offences can be committed not only by the company itself but also by its directors and officers. Non-compliance can result in fines or prosecutions, as well as reputational damage.

To remain in compliance with the new regulatory regime, companies must:

Regularly review and update filings to ensure accuracy.

Address any discrepancies in their corporate records.

Register Overseas Entities (OEs) correctly to avoid enforcement action.

Key milestones in the ECCTA implementation

The timeline for implementing the ECCTA is now clearer, with major changes coming in phases:

By Spring 2025: Businesses can register as Approved Corporate Service Providers (ACSPs), ensuring compliance with regulations while offering corporate services.

Any corporate directors of companies will be restricted so that any corporate director of a company must have an all-natural person board. All the directors of the corporate director will be required to verify their identity in order for the corporate director to be registered. Only UK corporate entities with legal personality will be capable of acting as a corporate director. Companies House will prohibit the use of overseas companies from acting as corporate directors in the UK.



Originally published December 23, 2024

