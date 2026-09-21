Hereford Cattle Breed Row Heads To High Court

A High Court hearing on the 10th September 2026 will consider the approach of Defra to the Hereford breed of cattle in relation to the UK’s Native Breeds at Risk list.

The case concerns a judicial review application brought by Australian cattle breeder Peter Hall, who is challenging Defra’s decision to treat Traditional Herefords as a sub-population of the wider Hereford breed, rather than a separate native breed in their own right.

The Hereford Cattle Society, represented by agricultural law specialist Laura Mackain-Bremner of Clarke Willmott, is supporting Defra’s position and will appear as an interested party in the proceedings.

At the heart of the dispute is a long-running debate about breed classification, genetics and conservation. The Hereford Cattle Society maintains that Traditional Herefords form an important part of the wider Hereford breed and should continue to be recognised as such.

The Society says its approach is supported by pedigree records, international breeding standards and expert advice.

Seth Wareing, general manager of the Hereford Cattle Society, said: “The hearing on Thursday is an application in which Mr. Hall seeks to obtain the Court’s permission to proceed with a Judicial Review against Defra in respect of two decisions.

“Firstly, Defra’s decision to class Traditional Herefords as a sub population of Herefords, rather than a separate breed. Secondly Defra’s decision not to exercise its investigative or enforcement powers against the Hereford Cattle Society.

“The Hereford Cattle Society is robustly defending its position alongside Defra. The Society has maintained a closed Hereford Herd Book since 1886 and has continuously adopted advances in science and DNA technology to protect the integrity of the breed.

“The Society and Defra do not accept that the Aberystwyth genetic test relied upon by Mr. Hall provides a basis for defining Traditional Herefords as a separate breed.”

Laura Mackain-Bremner, a partner at Clarke Willmott in Taunton, said: “The Hereford breed has a long and proud history, and the Society takes its responsibility for maintaining the integrity of the Herd Book extremely seriously.

“This case is not simply about genetics; it is also about breed governance, conservation policy and the role of recognised breed societies.”

The hearing will determine whether the challenge can proceed to a full judicial review. Whatever the outcome, the case is likely to be closely watched by livestock breeders and breed societies across the UK.