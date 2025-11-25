UPCOMING WEBINAR: Demystifying M&A: What Every Business Owner Should Know

LegalVision are most popular:
- within Corporate/Commercial Law, Tax and Strategy topic(s)
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
- with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services, Chemicals and Insurance industries
Are you considering M&A for your UK business?
Understanding the steps and risks involved will be key to securing your business' future.
Join us for our free webinar, Demystifying M&A: What Every Business Owner Should Know, with LegalVision's Harpinder Nahl.
You'll learn:
- What M&A is and why it matters for business owners
- Key steps in preparing for an M&A transaction
- How to structure your deal for maximum value
- The importance of due diligence in M&A deals
- Common mistakes to avoid during M&A transactions
Event Details:
When: Tuesday, 9 December, 11 am GMT
Register here: https://go.legalvision.co.uk/demystifying-m-and-a-what-every-business-owner-should-know-mondaq.html
Can't make it? Register anyway, and we'll send you the recording!
#M&A #BusinessOwners #UKbiz #UKlaw