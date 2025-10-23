ARTICLE
23 October 2025

ECCTA Explained: Global Reach Of The UK's Economic Crime And Corporate Transparency Act (Video)

JD
Jones Day

Contributor

Jones Day partner Rt. Hon. Alex Chalk KC explains how the 2023 Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act (ECCTA) broadens the scope of liability for corporations and talks about how they can manage the attendant risks.
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Alex Chalk
Alex emphasizes that ECCTA is designed to make companies, including private equity firms, take greater, more reasonable steps to prevent fraud, and that fraudulent actions by a subsidiary or portfolio company intended to benefit the parent fund could lead to unlimited fines for the parent company.

Alex emphasizes that ECCTA is designed to make companies, including private equity firms, take greater, more reasonable steps to prevent fraud, and that fraudulent actions by a subsidiary or portfolio company intended to benefit the parent fund could lead to unlimited fines for the parent company.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alex Chalk
Alex Chalk
