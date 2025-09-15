Mark Veldon, Co-Head Of EMEA At AlixPartners, Comments On Today's European Central Bank Rate Decision (11.09)

Following the ECB's decision to pause its year-long cycle of rate reductions in July, the first break after eight consecutive cuts, today's decision to hold rates steady reaffirms its cautious optimism.

This suggests the ECB sees little urgency to cut rates further, given that inflation is holding just above its 2% target and the eurozone economy is proving more resilient than expected.

"The decision to hold rates reinforces a more stable outlook for financing conditions which, for private equity and M&A players, supports access to affordable debt and the potential for healthier returns. However, even in the face of this stability, we cannot forget the effects of unpredictable US policy signalling and the risk of renewed tariff tensions, which demonstrate that the broader global economic picture is not yet fully settled. Firms and funds should take advantage of today's supportive environment, while staying alert to potential turbulence ahead."

