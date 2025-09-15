ARTICLE
15 September 2025

Mark Veldon, Co-Head Of EMEA At AlixPartners, Comments On Today's European Central Bank Rate Decision (11.09)

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

AlixPartners logo
AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
Explore Firm Details
Following the ECB's decision to pause its year-long cycle of rate reductions in July, the first break after eight consecutive cuts, today's decision to hold rates steady reaffirms its cautious optimism.
European Union Corporate/Commercial Law
Mark Veldon
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

"Following the ECB's decision to pause its year-long cycle of rate reductions in July, the first break after eight consecutive cuts, today's decision to hold rates steady reaffirms its cautious optimism. This suggests the ECB sees little urgency to cut rates further, given that inflation is holding just above its 2% target and the eurozone economy is proving more resilient than expected.

"The decision to hold rates reinforces a more stable outlook for financing conditions which, for private equity and M&A players, supports access to affordable debt and the potential for healthier returns. However, even in the face of this stability, we cannot forget the effects of unpredictable US policy signalling and the risk of renewed tariff tensions, which demonstrate that the broader global economic picture is not yet fully settled. Firms and funds should take advantage of today's supportive environment, while staying alert to potential turbulence ahead."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Mark Veldon
Mark Veldon
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More