Higgs LLP In Conversation With Mike Smith, COO, Moveero (Video)

James Modley: We have a brilliant episode for you today. Our guest is Mike Smith, Chief Operating Officer of moveero, a world-leading manufacturer of off-road wheels and hub systems with operations in the USA, UK, Italy, and Denmark. Mike, welcome.

Mike Smith: Thank you, James.

About moveero and Mike's role

James Modley: Tell our listeners about your role at moveero—what you do day-to-day and a bit more about the company.

Mike Smith: moveero is a leading supplier of off-highway wheels and hub systems. We serve many major manufacturers globally. My role is varied but fundamentally involves managing a large, bilingual, multinational workforce. We aim to provide exceptional service to our customers. We may not be the cheapest, but we focus on quality and timely delivery.

A day in the life of a COO

James Modley: What does a typical day look like for you—if such a thing exists?

Mike Smith: As COO of a global business, I usually spend half the month in the UK and the other half travelling between our global facilities. We start with morning management reviews, followed by sales and operational planning meetings. There's a strong focus on cash flow—ensuring purchase orders are fulfilled and payments are made without issues.James Modley: Sounds like you're constantly travelling.

Mike Smith: Yes, quite often to the US, Italy, or Denmark.

James Modley: Lots of air miles, then.

Mike Smith: Indeed!

Delivering optimal performance

James Modley: How do you define optimal performance in your organisation?

Mike Smith: It's about satisfying the customer, which we measure with a metric called 'default'—delivery in full and on time. If you want 100 components on 1st April, you don't want 90, 110, or them arriving on the 5th. Many of our clients work in sequence, so timing is critical. Quality underpins everything we do, and our confidence in our processes allows us to offer extended warranties.

James Modley: Can you explain 'sequencing' for those unfamiliar?

Mike Smith: Sequencing aligns with the concept of 'Just In Time' (JIT). Think of car manufacturing—vehicles are assembled in a specific sequence. Our products must arrive aligned with that sequence. Even though our sector has longer lead times, sequencing is still essential.

James Modley: That must create logistical challenges?

Mike Smith: Absolutely. Since the UK left the EU, customs clearance has added complexity. Delivering globally requires meticulous logistics and accurate export documentation.

Non-negotiables for success

James Modley: What are your top three non-negotiables for success?

Mike Smith: Resilience is crucial—every day presents different challenges. Then, breadth of knowledge and experience. Finally, education—academic or time-served qualifications support day-to-day resilience.

James Modley: Working across cultures must be fascinating?

Mike Smith: Absolutely. Different cultures are motivated differently. I adapt how I communicate in the US, Denmark, or the UK, ensuring clarity and avoiding misunderstandings.

Pride, pace, passion

James Modley: Where did your approach come from?

Mike Smith: Years ago, I developed a mantra: pride, pace, and passion. Be proud of your work, move with pace, and act with passion. These qualities support resilience.

James Modley: What's the most valuable lesson you've learnt?

Mike Smith: You need to make mistakes to be successful. If nine out of ten decisions are right, and the one wrong decision has minimal impact, that's okay. It's about learning and adjusting. I once made a strategic misstep that cost a customer, but I learnt a great deal from it.

James Modley: You lead around 800 people—what's the secret?

Mike Smith: Strategic deployment. We rolled out a global roadshow to align everyone with our vision. We reinforce that strategy through IT systems, noticeboards, and regular communication.

James Modley: It sounds like people are at the core of your business?

Mike Smith: Yes. People are our most important asset. Even with automation and robotics, people are needed to order, deliver, install, and support the technology.

What makes a great leader?

James Modley: What, in your view, makes a great leader?

Mike Smith: I call it the three Fs: firm, fair, and friendly. Be approachable, listen, but have the edge to make hard decisions when needed.

James Modley: Are leaders born or trained?

Mike Smith: I believe leaders are trained, supported by natural desire. People guide and influence you along the way.

James Modley: How would you describe your leadership style?

Mike Smith: I lead with passion. Some say I'm loud—I say I'm driven. It's about command and control, and ensuring people feel led and supported.

James Modley: Who has inspired your leadership?

Mike Smith: I had a mentor in the automotive sector who taught me belief and motivation. I modelled a lot of my leadership on his influence.

James Modley: Have you ever felt imposter syndrome?

Mike Smith: Not really. But perhaps a bit of belief, even when you're uncertain, is necessary. Continuous learning helps—every day, I aim to learn something new.

Looking ahead

James Modley: What are your goals for the next 12–24 months?

Mike Smith: Profitability remains our core objective. With today's volatile geopolitical landscape, we must stay agile and follow a robust business plan—short, medium, and long-term.

James Modley: What's your greatest achievement?

Mike Smith: My current position—leading the team I do. It excites and motivates me.

James Modley: How do you implement strategy from boardroom to shop floor?

Mike Smith: It's all about communication—roadshows, intranet, briefings, and feedback loops. Walking the floor helps me gauge understanding and morale.

James Modley: Any technologies that excite you?

Mike Smith: Applied materials. New materials can offer strength, lower weight, and better environmental impact. I also support automation and innovation in manufacturing.

James Modley: What do you look for in external advisors?

Mike Smith: Trust. It's about relationships, not just technical expertise. I value recommendations and word of mouth above all.

Quickfire Questions

Performance or people-driven? People-driven.

What sets your company apart? Quality.

Head or heart? Head.

Micromanage or empower? Empower.

Any regrets? One or two—but I'll keep those to myself.

Advice to your 21-year-old self? Trust and empower people.

