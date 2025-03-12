ARTICLE
12 March 2025

Identity Verification Under ECCTA – Key Dates To Note

TS
Teacher Stern

Contributor

Teacher Stern logo

Teacher Stern, established in 1967, is a full-service commercial London law firm with expertise in real estate, litigation, and commercial services. We offer a comprehensive range of commercial legal expertise. Our commitment lies in providing flexibility, responsiveness, and personalized service to our clients.

A top-class entrepreneurial firm we have a multi-disciplined approach, introducing ideas from a new perspective. Ranked in the Legal 500, we are recognized as one of the leading law firms in the UK across various specialist practice areas. Our expertise extends to large real estate and corporate transactions, complex litigation, and capital markets work. Additionally, we specialise in sectors such as real estate, hospitality & leisure, retail, technology & media, sport, and transport.

Explore Firm Details
The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act (ECCTA) was enacted to combat economic crime and enhance the transparency of UK company ownership – all with a view to supporting economic growth and making the UK an attractive place to do business.
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Dan McCartney

The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act (ECCTA) was enacted to combat economic crime and enhance the transparency of UK company ownership – all with a view to supporting economic growth and making the UK an attractive place to do business.

Under the reforms that are due to be introduced by ECCTA over the next 18-24 months, company directors and people with significant control (PSCs) will be required to verify their identities with Companies House. Individuals will be allowed to voluntarily verify their identity with Companies House directly, but professional intermediaries (such as solicitors and accountants) will also be able to register as 'Authorised Corporate Service Providers' (ACSPs) and carry out identity verification services on behalf of their clients.

In light of these forthcoming changes, Companies House has recently published two key implementation dates:

  1. From 25 February 2025, Companies House expects to be able to:
    • Expedite the striking off of companies where it has been concluded that the company has been formed for a false basis; and
    • Carry out checks on ACSPs to authorise them to carry out identity verification services (as detailed above).
  2. From 25 March 2025, Companies House expects to be able to allow individuals to voluntarily verify their identity.

Companies House has advised that there will be a 12 month transition period commencing in autumn 2025 to allow all existing directors and PSCs to verify their identity, and that from autumn 2025 onwards, identity verification for new directors and PSCs will become compulsory, whether on company incorporation or at the time of appointment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Dan McCartney
Dan McCartney
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More