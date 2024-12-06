Transactional Talk: Breaking Down An Acquisition Agreement - Episode Four (Podcast)

Understanding an acquisition agreement, particularly a share purchase agreement (SPA) is essential for ensuring a smooth transaction.

After exploring W&I Insurance in our previous episode, this episode breaks down the key elements of a share purchase agreement, discussing how it is constructed and how sellers can seek to limit their liability.

Our host Alex Farrow, Senior Associate in our Corporate Team, is joined by special guests from that team, Madhu Jain, Partner and Sian Dewing and Roisin Bergin, Principal Associates.

Combining their knowledge in M&A and corporate transactions, they share their first-hand experiences and helpful tips on the acquisition agreement.

This episode is the perfect listen for anyone involved in M&A transactions and wants to understand more.

