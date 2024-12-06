ARTICLE
6 December 2024

Transactional Talk: Breaking Down An Acquisition Agreement - Episode Four (Podcast)

GW
Gowling WLG

Contributor

Gowling WLG logo
Gowling WLG is an international law firm built on the belief that the best way to serve clients is to be in tune with their world, aligned with their opportunity and ambitious for their success. Our 1,400+ legal professionals and support teams apply in-depth sector expertise to understand and support our clients’ businesses.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
This episode explores the key elements of share purchase agreements (SPAs) in M&A transactions, offering expert insights on structuring, liability limitations, and practical tips for smooth acquisitions, led by corporate law professionals.
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Alex Farrow,Madhu Jain, and Siân Dewing
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Understanding an acquisition agreement, particularly a share purchase agreement (SPA) is essential for ensuring a smooth transaction.

After exploring W&I Insurance in our previous episode, this episode breaks down the key elements of a share purchase agreement, discussing how it is constructed and how sellers can seek to limit their liability.

Our host Alex Farrow, Senior Associate in our Corporate Team, is joined by special guests from that team, Madhu Jain, Partner and Sian Dewing and Roisin Bergin, Principal Associates.

Combining their knowledge in M&A and corporate transactions, they share their first-hand experiences and helpful tips on the acquisition agreement.

This episode is the perfect listen for anyone involved in M&A transactions and wants to understand more.

Listen to the episode

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alex Farrow
Alex Farrow
Photo of Madhu Jain
Madhu Jain
Photo of Siân Dewing
Siân Dewing
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More