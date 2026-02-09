New Build Conveyancing: Your Guide To Buying A New Build Home

Buying a new build home is exciting. Everything is brand new, energy-efficient and designed for modern living. But behind the fresh paint and glossy brochures, the legal process can move fast and feel overwhelming. That's why understanding new build conveyancing is essential.

With 2nd-8th February marking New Homes Week, Senior Associate Solicitor Julekha Nathani from our Conveyancing team in Market Harborough explains how new build conveyancing works, what to watch out for and the importance of having an experienced solicitor to guide you through the new build conveyancing process.

I've worked on a wide range of new build purchases over the years, acting for clients buying from both large national developers and smaller local builders. Every development is unique, so I never adopt a "one size fits all" approach.

What makes new build purchases different?

New build homes come with plenty of benefits, including:

They're built to modern standards, so they're usually more energy-efficient, cheaper to run and require less maintenance in the early years

Most new builds also come with a 10-year structural warranty, offering peace of mind if anything goes wrong

Many developers also provide incentives like contributions to stamp duty, legal fees or property upgrades, which can make buying more affordable

For anyone looking for certainty in a sometimes-unpredictable property market, buying a new build home can be an especially attractive option because it's usually chain free.

Understanding new build conveyancing

Conveyancing for a new build works a little differently from buying an older home:

Once you choose your property, you usually pay a reservation fee to take it off the market

Developers often expect you to exchange contracts quickly – sometimes within 28 days – even if the property isn't fully built yet

Completion takes place once the home is finished and signed off by the local authority's Building Control

Because of this, new build contracts are usually longer and more detailed, covering planning permissions, building regulations, roads, drainage and warranties. Having a solicitor who knows new build conveyancing is essential to make sure your contract protects your interests.

For this reason, I spend time getting into the detail and make sure my clients receive clear, straightforward reports explaining the planning documents, the legal title and any management company involved, along with what those arrangements mean for them in practice.

Things to watch out for

Whilst new builds are attractive, there are some things buyers need to keep in mind:

Completion dates can be delayed if construction takes longer than planned, so your contract should include protections

Many developments include shared spaces such as roads, parking areas or green spaces, which often involve ongoing service charges

Mortgage lenders also have specific rules for new builds – especially when incentives are offered – and these need to be reported correctly to avoid delays or issues with your mortgage

I'm always upfront with clients about the potential risks involved in buying a new-build property. Tight exchange deadlines, possible construction delays, ongoing service charges, and developer obligations are all issues that can be easily missed. Rather than simply highlighting these in a report, I take the time to talk them through in detail.

In my experience, when clients understand both the risks and the protections available, they feel far more confident about making their decision.

Practical tips for buying a new build home

If you're buying a new build, it's advisable to:

Choose your property carefully and pay the reservation fee promptly

Instruct a solicitor early so they can review the contract, check warranties, service charges and mortgage requirements

Be aware of completion dates and any potential delays, and make sure your solicitor explains what each part of the contract means

Working with an experienced new build conveyancing solicitor can give you confidence, reduce stress and help you move into your new home smoothly.

Where possible, I like to meet clients in person to go through the paperwork together. New build contracts can be lengthy and unfamiliar, and sitting down to talk things through gives clients the chance to ask questions and really understand what they're committing to before exchanging contracts. Buying a home is a big decision, and my aim is always to make sure clients feel informed, comfortable and supported throughout the process.

Buying a new build home can be a smart choice, especially for those looking for a modern, energy-efficient home with fewer complications. Chain-free purchases and warranties provide extra reassurance in an uncertain market, but it's important to have the right conveyancing solicitor on your side.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.