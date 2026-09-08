UKIPO Corporate Plan 2026–27: Transformation Moves From Ambition To Delivery

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The publication of the Intellectual Property Office Corporate Plan 2026 to 2027 (Plan) marks the final year of the UK Intellectual Property Office’s (UKIPO’s) current three-year strategy to provide an IP system that supports innovation and the wider economy. The Plan provides a useful insight into how the UKIPO intends to modernise its services, adapt the UK’s intellectual property (IP) framework for emerging technologies, utilise AI, and support innovation-led growth across the UK economy.

The Plan provides an indication of how the UKIPO intends to use its increased resources following its price increases earlier this year. Perhaps the most significant theme running throughout the Plan is the continued progression of the One IPO Transformation Programme, an initiative to create a single digital platform for UK registered IP rights. While patents have been the first major deliverable, the UKIPO intends to use what it has learnt from this to improve the delivery of its trade mark services.

Key priorities for 2026–27

The UKIPO is dedicated to providing high-quality, timely, and cost-effective IP registration services to support innovation in the UK. It is focused on ensuring that the UK IP system is held in high regard globally. It has identified five principal areas of focus for the coming year:

progressing the One IPO Transformation Programme, including enhancement of the new patents service and commencement of trade marks transformation;

strengthening the UK IP framework, including policy work relating to artificial intelligence and copyright, standard essential patents (SEPs), designs reform and IP enforcement;

supporting SMEs to use and commercialise IP assets more effectively;

developing a high-performing organisation with strengthened leadership, workforce capability and organisational resilience; and

adopting AI and modernising corporate systems to improve efficiency and customer experience.

One IPO Transformation Programme enters a critical phase

The centrepiece of the Plan remains the One IPO Transformation Programme, described by the UKIPO as a fundamental element of its strategy and the largest modernisation of UK IP services in a generation.

The programme is intended to replace ageing legacy systems with modern digital infrastructure and more streamlined services.

The UKIPO rolled out its new One IPO patents service in 2025–26 and regards this as a major milestone in the programme. The new system enables customers to apply for, manage, and renew patents through a secure digital account, while improving access to patent information and data.

The UKIPO intends to spend much of 2026–27 embedding, refining, and further enhancing the platform in response to customer and staff feedback.

Practitioners and business owners should expect continuing adjustments and improvements throughout the year.

Legacy system retirement

An equally important aspect of the transformation programme is the planned decommissioning of legacy patents systems. The UKIPO believes retiring older technology will reduce administrative costs, improve operational resilience, and allow resources to be focused on enhancing the new digital environment.

Organisations may wish to review internal procedures and client-facing workflows as legacy systems are retired and new processes become embedded.

Trade marks transformation begins

The UK already has one of the most efficient trade mark filing to registrations processes in the world; however, the UKIPO is looking to continue the development of the UK trade mark system. Perhaps the most anticipated development for many will be the commencement of the trade marks transformation project.

The UKIPO confirms that 2026–27 will see the design phase of the next stage of One IPO, focusing on creation of a new trade marks service built on the technology platform developed for patents. The ultimate objective is to allow for the management of multiple IP rights through a common interface and infrastructure.

Lessons learned from the patents rollout will inform the design of the trade marks service, alongside consideration of newer technologies that have emerged during the programme.

What can we realistically expect from the One IPO Transformation Programme?

From a practitioner perspective, the Plan suggests several likely developments over the next 12 months:

Continued operational disruption, but improving functionality: the UKIPO openly acknowledges that patent processing delays have arisen from increased filing volumes and the complexity of the technology transition. While it has stated that mitigation plans are in place, users should continue to expect occasional service adjustments, revised guidance and some processing delays while the new system matures. Encouragingly, the UKIPO appears committed to continuing to refine the platform.

the UKIPO openly acknowledges that patent processing delays have arisen from increased filing volumes and the complexity of the technology transition. While it has stated that mitigation plans are in place, users should continue to expect occasional service adjustments, revised guidance and some processing delays while the new system matures. Encouragingly, the UKIPO appears committed to continuing to refine the platform. Greater digital engagement: the UKIPO increasingly expects customers and representatives to engage through authenticated digital accounts and online services. As additional functionality is introduced, manual and paper-based processes are likely to become progressively less central. Firms that invest early in understanding the evolving platform may gain efficiency advantages and reduce administrative burdens.

the UKIPO increasingly expects customers and representatives to engage through authenticated digital accounts and online services. As additional functionality is introduced, manual and paper-based processes are likely to become progressively less central. Firms that invest early in understanding the evolving platform may gain efficiency advantages and reduce administrative burdens. More integrated rights management: although still some distance from completion, the strategic objective is a genuinely integrated environment where patents, trade marks, and potentially other registered rights can be managed through a common infrastructure.

although still some distance from completion, the strategic objective is a genuinely integrated environment where patents, trade marks, and potentially other registered rights can be managed through a common infrastructure. Greater use of AI: alongside service transformation, the Plan commits the UKIPO to developing an organisation-wide plan for AI adoption. While the details remain limited, we should expect greater experimentation with AI-assisted administrative processes, customer support tools, and operational workflows, subject to governance and accountability safeguards.

Beyond transformation: policy developments to watch

Although digital reform dominates the Plan, we should not overlook several significant policy initiatives.

The UKIPO intends to continue work with government on AI and copyright policy following consultation activity, progress proposed reforms concerning standard essential patents, advance designs law reform, and strengthen anti-counterfeiting and IP crime enforcement measures.

Each of these areas has the potential to generate material changes for rights holders and businesses during the next phase of the UK’s IP strategy.

Looking ahead

The UKIPO is now moving from transformation planning to transformation delivery. This will further cement the UK as a desirable place for innovators to create and protect their IP.

The successful stabilisation of the patents platform, together with progress on trade marks transformation, is likely to be among the key measures by which this final year of the strategy is judged. While some operational friction appears inevitable, the longer-term objective is an integrated, digital-first IP system that is more streamlined and better equipped to support innovation and economic growth.

For practitioners, the coming year is likely to be one of gradual adjustment rather than wholesale reform. We will be staying closely engaged with UKIPO developments, monitoring platform changes, and ensuring clients are prepared for an increasingly digital UK IP system.

The continued rollout of the One IPO Transformation Programme is likely to affect how businesses register, manage, and enforce IP rights. Organisations with significant patent or trade mark portfolios should consider whether their existing processes remain fit for purpose as the UKIPO’s digital transformation progresses. Professional advisors can assist businesses in the navigation of these changes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.