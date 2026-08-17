Price Increases, Contract Clauses And Keeping Clients

Key takeaway

Businesses cannot usually impose price increases unilaterally under English law. Where costs rise, the ability to adjust pricing depends on the contract. Clear price review, escalation, cost-plus, change in law and termination provisions can protect margins, but they need to be drafted carefully and exercised in a way that preserves both enforceability and the client relationship.

What does rising cost pressure mean for commercial contracts?

The squeeze on business costs is by now well documented. Labour, fuel, energy and supply chain expenses have all risen substantially, and for many businesses operating on fixed or long-term pricing arrangements, the gap between contracted revenue and actual cost has become a serious concern.

The instinct of many businesses when margins compress is to look for contractual relief. That instinct is right, but the outcome depends on what the contract actually provides.

Under English law, one party cannot unilaterally impose a price change on another. Without an express mechanism permitting it, any increase in price requires the agreement of the other side. That conversation, conducted under commercial pressure, is rarely straightforward.

The time to address this is at the drafting stage, not when the problem has already arrived.

What pricing tools should be built into commercial contracts?

Different businesses face different cost profiles, and the right contractual approach will vary accordingly. That said, several well-established mechanisms merit consideration.

A cost-plus model removes much of the pricing risk from the outset. Rather than locking in a fixed price, the parties agree that the client will bear the actual cost of delivery plus an agreed margin. This works particularly well where input costs are volatile or difficult to predict over the life of the contract.

Where fixed pricing is a commercial necessity, structured price review or escalation clauses can introduce flexibility without undermining the overall arrangement. Tying increases to a recognised external index, such as the Consumer Price Index or Retail Price Index, provides an objective and transparent basis for adjustment that is harder to dispute.

On the question of process, parties should be deliberate about whether price adjustments take effect automatically or only following formal notification. The answer will depend on the commercial context, but the mechanism must be clear. Ambiguity here is a consistent source of disagreement.

Minimum purchase commitments serve a different but related purpose. By guaranteeing a baseline volume of business, they provide a degree of revenue certainty that makes fixed pricing more sustainable. They are often paired with volume-based incentives to give both sides a reason to perform.

Provisions triggered by legislative or regulatory change are easy to overlook but can be highly significant. Where a change in law substantially increases the cost of performance, a well-drafted clause can allow the affected party to recover that increase or, in some circumstances, to exit the arrangement.

Termination rights should also be considered as part of the overall picture. A contract that becomes uneconomic but cannot be exited creates significant commercial and operational difficulty. An express right to terminate in defined circumstances is not a sign of bad faith; it is sensible risk management.

Finally, notice requirements deserve close attention at the drafting stage. A right to increase prices that is not properly exercised in accordance with the contractual process may be lost. These provisions need to be drafted precisely and then followed consistently.

Read our article on why boilerplate clauses matter for related analysis on how apparently standard provisions can affect contractual rights, risk allocation and enforcement.

What does KSY Juice Blends v Citrosuco show about open pricing?

The Court of Appeal’s decision in KSY Juice Blends UK Ltd v Citrosuco GmbH [2025] EWCA Civ 760 is instructive, and not only in the way that is commonly assumed.

The contract in that case did not contain an express pricing mechanism for part of the goods in question. The court was nonetheless willing to imply a term that a reasonable or market price would apply, drawing on section 8 of the Sale of Goods Act 1979 and on objective market data showing that the product typically traded at around 70% of the price of frozen concentrated orange juice.

The parties’ clear intention to be bound, their prior course of dealing, and the existence of an objective external benchmark together provided a sufficient basis for the court to preserve the agreement.

The outcome was favourable for the party seeking to enforce the contract, but the case is not a licence for imprecision. The court was able to imply a workable mechanism only because the surrounding circumstances provided one. Where no such objective benchmark exists, or where the commercial context is less clear, the same approach may not be available.

An agreement to agree on price, without more, remains unenforceable.

For businesses, the practical takeaway is that express and carefully drafted pricing provisions remain the most reliable protection. Relying on a court to imply terms in your favour is not a strategy. It is, at best, a safety net with significant conditions attached.

Read our article on KSY Juice Blends UK Ltd v Citrosuco GmbH for a fuller discussion of the Court of Appeal’s approach to open pricing and implied terms.

How do enforceability and commercial relationship sit alongside each other?

Having the legal right to increase a price and being able to exercise that right without damaging a valued client relationship are not always the same thing.

A contract that is technically robust but commercially one-sided will create friction, and in some cases may prompt the other side to look for an exit of their own.

The most sustainable pricing arrangements reflect a genuine understanding of the client’s position as well as your own. Clauses that allocate risk fairly, that provide transparency as to how and when adjustments will occur, and that include some degree of flexibility are more likely to be accepted and less likely to be contested.

Being clear about your cost base and the value your business delivers also matters. When a price increase is grounded in evidence rather than presented as a commercial diktat, it is far easier to maintain the relationship through the process.

What does good client communication look like when prices need to rise?

Even where the contractual right is unambiguous, the manner in which it is exercised will shape how the client responds.

Notification that arrives without prior engagement, without explanation, and without any consideration of the client’s position is unlikely to be well received.

In practice, the most effective approach is to get ahead of the formal process. Briefing key account contacts before the written notice goes out gives the client time to prepare and signals that the relationship matters.

It is also an opportunity to explain the reasoning behind the increase with reference to objective data, whether that is index movements, published industry benchmarks or demonstrable shifts in input costs.

Where it is commercially feasible, offering the client some agency in the process, whether through volume commitments, timing flexibility or scope adjustments, can ease the transition.

This should, however, be handled carefully. Informal concessions made in the course of a negotiation can, in some circumstances, affect the enforceability of the underlying clause. Any such discussions should be managed in a way that is consistent with the contractual framework and properly documented.

Timing considerations also matter. Where increases can be aligned with natural renewal points in a contract, rather than imposed mid-term, the disruption is usually less significant.

What problems arise when businesses try to increase prices?

Several issues recur across different sectors and contract types.

Force majeure clauses are frequently invoked as a basis for pricing relief. They rarely provide one. These provisions are designed to address circumstances where performance is impossible or fundamentally disrupted, not to accommodate cost increases, however significant. Separate mechanisms are required for that purpose.

Informal communications, particularly those that modify or give the impression of modifying an agreed position, can create real problems. Where pricing changes are discussed informally without being formalised in accordance with the contractual variation provisions, disputes about what was agreed, and on what basis, are almost inevitable.

Older agreements, particularly those put in place before the recent period of cost volatility, frequently lack adequate escalation provisions. Businesses operating under such contracts should assess whether there is scope for renegotiation, and what the process for doing so looks like under the existing terms.

Inconsistent enforcement is another recurring issue. A business that has historically not exercised its price adjustment rights, or has done so selectively, may find it harder to assert those rights when it needs to. Consistent, documented application of contractual provisions is important both for enforceability and for clarity of expectation.

Read our article on the effect of inflation on contractual relationships for related analysis of inflation, contractual price changes and renegotiation.

Where should businesses begin?

A structured review of existing contractual arrangements is the logical starting point.

The aim should be to identify where fixed pricing creates exposure, which agreements lack adequate escalation or adjustment mechanisms, and where pricing provisions may be insufficiently clear or inconsistently applied.

Alongside the contractual review, businesses should consider their account management arrangements. Which client relationships are most likely to be affected by pricing changes? Which require the most careful handling?

Having a clear view of this before changes need to be communicated allows for a more considered and less reactive approach.

Businesses that take the time to get this right, both contractually and in terms of client management, are substantially better placed to absorb cost increases without losing margin or damaging relationships. In a challenging commercial environment, that combination is a significant competitive advantage.