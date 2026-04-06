Boilerplate Bites: Notices, Termination And Consequences Of Termination (Video)

In this four minute video, we discuss some of the key pitfalls with those mundane – but often quite important – clauses in commercial agreements known as boilerplate

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In this four minute video, we discuss some of the key pitfalls with those mundane – but often quite important – clauses in commercial agreements known as boilerplate. Sarah Robinson, Nick Brady, Mike Ross and Jonathan Rush explain some of the key points to watch out for.

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