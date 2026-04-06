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6 April 2026

Boilerplate Bites: Notices, Termination And Consequences Of Termination (Video)

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In this four minute video, we discuss some of the key pitfalls with those mundane – but often quite important – clauses in commercial agreements known as boilerplate
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Sarah Robinson,Nick Brady,Jonathan Rush
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In this four minute video, we discuss some of the key pitfalls with those mundane – but often quite important – clauses in commercial agreements known as boilerplate. Sarah RobinsonNick BradyMike Ross and Jonathan Rush explain some of the key points to watch out for.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Sarah Robinson
Sarah Robinson
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Nick Brady
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Michael Ross
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Jonathan Rush
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