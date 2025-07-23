Payment Issues In Commercial Contracts: The Supplier Perspective (Video)

In this four minute video, Rich Offord, Kirsty Emery and Jonathan Rush discuss what suppliers can do to make sure they get paid. Topics covered include tips on how to push back against customer demands for long payment terms, additional protections such as parent company guarantees and the value of reporting obligations to provide early warning of financial problems at the customer.

