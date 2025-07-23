ARTICLE
23 July 2025

Payment Issues In Commercial Contracts: The Supplier Perspective (Video)

TS
Travers Smith LLP

Contributor

Travers Smith LLP logo
It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.
Explore Firm Details
In this four minute video, Rich Offord, Kirsty Emery and Jonathan Rush discuss what suppliers can do to make sure they get paid. Topics covered include tips on how to push back against customer demands for long payment...
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Kirsty Emery,Richard Offord, and Jonathan Rush
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In this four minute video, Rich Offord, Kirsty Emery and Jonathan Rush discuss what suppliers can do to make sure they get paid. Topics covered include tips on how to push back against customer demands for long payment terms, additional protections such as parent company guarantees and the value of reporting obligations to provide early warning of financial problems at the customer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kirsty Emery
Kirsty Emery
Photo of Richard Offord
Richard Offord
Photo of Jonathan Rush
Jonathan Rush
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More