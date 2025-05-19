ARTICLE
19 May 2025

Payment Issues In Commercial Contracts From A Customer Perspective: A Short Primer (Video)

TS
Travers Smith LLP

Contributor

Travers Smith LLP logo
It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.
Explore Firm Details
In this short video, Rich Offord, Katie Hindley and Jonathan Rush highlight some of the key issues for customers when negotiating payment clauses in commercial contracts.
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Katie Hindley,Richard Offord, and Jonathan Rush
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In this short video, Rich Offord, Katie Hindley and Jonathan Rush highlight some of the key issues for customers when negotiating payment clauses in commercial contracts. Topics covered include common pitfalls when seeking to withhold payments in response to poor supplier performance and the importance of set off rights. We also discuss why some customers may need to devote more attention to whether they are paying their suppliers on time and the remedies specified in the contract for late payment.

Listen to the audio version below.

For more detailed coverage of many of the issues covered in this video, see the briefings in our Spotlight on pricing and payment series.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Katie Hindley
Katie Hindley
Photo of Richard Offord
Richard Offord
Photo of Jonathan Rush
Jonathan Rush
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More