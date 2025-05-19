Payment Issues In Commercial Contracts From A Customer Perspective: A Short Primer (Video)

In this short video, Rich Offord, Katie Hindley and Jonathan Rush highlight some of the key issues for customers when negotiating payment clauses in commercial contracts. Topics covered include common pitfalls when seeking to withhold payments in response to poor supplier performance and the importance of set off rights. We also discuss why some customers may need to devote more attention to whether they are paying their suppliers on time and the remedies specified in the contract for late payment.

Listen to the audio version below.

For more detailed coverage of many of the issues covered in this video, see the briefings in our Spotlight on pricing and payment series.

