The Week That Was - 11 September 2026

Welcome to the week that was, a round-up of key events in the construction sector over the last seven days.

Construction administrations ease again

Construction-sector administrations dipped for a second month running in August, with 25 firms entering administration compared with 32 in July and 33 in June, according to Creditsafe.

Despite the month-on-month fall, collapses such as Ethical Power Renewables (sold in a pre-pack deal) and Avtar Construction underline continuing strain from tight margins, cashflow stress and patchy workloads, even while repair and maintenance activity offers some support.

Further reading through the Construction News article (may require subscription).

Procurement Act 2023: High Court guidance on “accurate” information in award notices

In a recent TCC decision, the High Court considered when a contract award notice may be treated as not meeting the set aside condition because it does not contain "accurate" information for the purposes of section 105(4) of the Procurement Act 2023. The court indicated that “accuracy” is not assessed purely on the face of the notice. Determining whether information is “accurate” may require examining what has been omitted and whether omissions are so extensive or misleading as to render the notice inaccurate.

The court also endorsed (by reference to earlier authority) the need for a clear and unequivocal explanation of the basis on which a direct award is said to be permitted. The decision highlights an increased set aside risk where notices provide thin, inconsistent or incomplete justifications. Contracting authorities should ensure notices contain a coherent, sufficiently detailed summary of the factual and legal basis for relying on any direct award ground, and that related notices are consistent.

Read the full judgement in Apasen Ltd v London Borough of Tower Hamlets [2026] EWHC 2239 (TCC) (28 August 2026).

New guidance on environmental delivery plans

On 1 September 2026, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and Natural England (DEFRA) published new guidance on environmental delivery plans (EDPs) under the Planning and Infrastructure Act 2025. EDPs offer developers in England an alternative route to meeting certain environmental obligations for protected sites and species, by relying on Natural England-led assessments and strategic conservation measures set out in an EDP approved by the Secretary of State.

Developers opting into an EDP pay the nature restoration levy into the Nature Restoration Fund, which Natural England uses to fund the EDP’s conservation programme and deliver environmental uplift at scale. The guidance also covers levy enforcement and appeals, alongside how the Fund interacts with planning and other environmental requirements.

The DEFRA guidance can be accessed here.

Final sign-off clears £100m Assembly Rooms rebuild

Howells has secured final approval for a £100m regeneration of Derby’s long-shuttered Assembly Rooms site. Demolition is to start early next year and main works are to follow immediately afterwards.

The scheme will replace the 1977 Brutalist venue and the adjacent multi-storey car park with a new events space, a 160-room four-star hotel and a separate office building, alongside new public realm and pedestrian links through the city centre.

Set amid major heritage assets including Derby Cathedral and other listed buildings, the project is positioned as a reset for a prominent 2ha site that has been inactive since the venue closed following a 2014 fire-related failure.

The scheme aims to bring footfall, workspace and activity back to a key location.

Building's full article can be accessed here(may require subscription).

Luton Rising

Luton Rising, owner of London Luton Airport, has appointed consultants Mace and Arcadis to provide programme, project, cost and commercial management services as its major expansion enters the delivery phase.

The team will establish the programme schedule, systems, controls and decision-making framework to support a phased growth plan that aims to raise annual capacity to 32 million passengers.

Works are expected to include expansion of the existing terminal, construction of a second terminal, new aircraft stands and taxiways, and a package of supporting infrastructure. Road and surface access improvements also form part of the programme.

Mace and Arcadis will now develop an integrated delivery plan covering programme integration and planning, design management, commercial assurance, risk and stakeholder management, consents advice and information management.

The appointment follows the project receiving its final green light in August, enabling Luton Rising to move forward with design and implementation.

Martyn Court, head of mobility, Europe, at Mace Consult, said the partnership would “transform complexity into clarity” and strengthen governance to support informed decision-making.

More can be found through this article.

With thanks to Emma Caro, Nishtha GuhaandJasmine Howes