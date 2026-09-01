Advancing Advanced Manufacturing Capabilities In Glasgow

For a couple of weeks now, I have been looking forward to attending “Engineering the Clyde's Next Chapter” on September 7th, an event put on by Glasgow City of Science and Innovation as part of Glasgow Tech Week. At this event, discussions will be held on the ever-growing role that Glasgow and Glaswegians have assumed in shaping the field of Advanced Manufacturing.

With the prospect of this discussion on my mind, I was pleased to come across actual proof of the city's commitment to improving Advanced Manufacturing capabilities locally, in the form of Dalmarnock's incoming XWORKS innovation hub.

Touted for completion early 2027, this £11 million project embodies the efforts that are being made to innovate industrial processes throughout the city. With a planned maximum capacity of 45,000 sq ft, the XWORKS site will make available flexible working space for a number of mid-tech companies in key sectors such as clean energy, defence, space and life sciences, offering facilities supporting advanced manufacturing and laboratory activities as well as general office space, collaboration areas and showrooms.

With access to infrastructure such as this, it is easy to imagine that limitations to technological innovation, and development that might otherwise exist, will be lifted for a number of innovators in Glasgow, particularly those in the start-up space. Enabled to innovate more freely, growth for these innovators and their businesses will surely follow, to the benefit of Glasgow as a whole.

Already, then, before Glasgow Tech Week has even kicked off, and I have had the pleasure of hearing exactly how Glasgow is shaping the future of Advanced Manufacturing, there are clear signs that the city and its innovators are well positioned to benefit from this fast-moving and exciting field.

As a patent attorney, based in Glasgow, who spends his days striving to secure robust intellectual property protection for innovators, the above is welcome news. Where these efforts in Advanced Manufacturing inevitably breed increased levels of technological innovation, we at Marks & Clerk remain well-equipped and ever-keen to support innovators in protecting their intellectual property.