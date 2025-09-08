Certainty Restored Or Remedy Removed? A Critical Analysis Of Abbey Healthcare v Augusta And The Status Of Collateral Warranties In UK Construction Law

Part I: Introduction and the Road to the Supreme Court

The United Kingdom Supreme Court's unanimous judgment in Abbey Healthcare (Mill Hill) Ltd v Augusta 2008 LLP (formerly Simply Construct (UK) LLP) UKSC 23 has brought a decisive end to over a decade of legal uncertainty concerning the status of collateral warranties under the Housing Grants, Construction and Regeneration Act 1996 (HGCRA). In holding that a typically worded collateral warranty is not a "construction contract" for the purposes of the HGCRA, the Court has restored a pre- 2013 industry consensus but, in doing so, has removed a significant and swift remedy from the grasp of third-party beneficiaries. This article seeks to provide an analysis of the decision, its legal underpinnings, the extensive commentary it has generated, and a novel examination of how the principles of equitable remedies reinforce the Court's conclusion. It also considers whether the potential availability of the remedy of specific performance of the rights under the warranty poses any issue for the Court's reasoning.

To fully appreciate the significance of the judgment, it is essential to first understand the factual and procedural context from which it emerged—a history marked by conflicting judicial interpretations that underscored the urgent need for definitive clarification.

A. Factual and Procedural Background: The Genesis of the Dispute

The litigation in Abbey Healthcare (Mill Hill) Ltd v Augusta 2008 LLP (formerly Simply Construct (UK) LLP) UKSC 23 arose from circumstances familiar in the construction industry: a new development plagued by latent defects discovered after completion.1 The appellant, Simply Construct (UK) LLP ("Simply"), was engaged as the design and build contractor by the original employer, Sapphire Building Services Ltd ("Sapphire"), under a JCT Design and Build Contract 2011 to construct a 65-bedroom care home in Mill Hill, London.

The contractual matrix evolved post-completion. The building contract was subsequently novated from Sapphire to the property's freeholder, Toppan Holdings Ltd ("Toppan"), and the property was leased to the respondent, Abbey Healthcare (Mill Hill) Ltd ("Abbey"), which operated the care home. The original building contract obliged Simply to provide a collateral warranty to Abbey if required.

Practical completion of the works occurred on 10 October 2016. In August 2018, significant fire safety defects were discovered. Simply was requested to rectify these defects but did not do so, compelling the claimants to engage other contractors to carry out the remedial works between September 2019 and February 2020. It was only after these events, on 23 September 2020, that Simply, following a requirement from the landlord, executed the collateral warranty in favour of Abbey. This timing—years after practical completion and months after the remedial works were finished—was a central feature of the dispute in its early stages, though its legal relevance was ultimately discounted by the appellate courts.

In December 2020, Abbey commenced an adjudication against Simply, seeking damages under the collateral warranty for the fire safety defects. Simply immediately challenged the adjudicator's jurisdiction, arguing that the collateral warranty was not a "construction contract" to which the statutory adjudication regime applied. The adjudicator rejected this challenge and proceeded to award Abbey damages of approximately £870,000. When Simply refused to pay, Abbey initiated enforcement proceedings in the Technology and Construction Court (TCC), setting the stage for a judicial examination of the fundamental legal nature of collateral warranties.

B. The Legal Framework: Adjudication and the 'Construction Contract'

The dispute turned entirely on the interpretation of the Housing Grants, Construction and Regeneration Act 1996 ("the HGCRA 1996"). This statute introduced a mandatory scheme of adjudication for the construction industry, implementing the recommendations of the Latham Report, which identified poor cash flow and protracted disputes as endemic problems. Section 108 of the Act grants a party to a "construction contract" the right to refer a dispute to adjudication "at any time". This process is designed to be a rapid and relatively inexpensive mechanism for obtaining an interim, but legally enforceable, decision, thereby ensuring that disputes do not paralyse projects.

The gateway to this statutory right is the definition of a "construction contract" in section 104(1). The relevant part of the definition provides that a construction contract is an agreement with a person "for... the carrying out of construction operations". The central question for the courts in Abbey Healthcare was whether a collateral warranty, an instrument whose primary commercial function is to provide a right of recourse to a third party for defects, could be properly classified as an agreement "for" the carrying out of construction work itself.

The case exposed a tension born from the success and evolution of adjudication. While conceived primarily to resolve interim payment disputes and maintain cash flow during the life of a project, adjudication has become a popular and effective forum for all manner of construction disputes, including complex, final-account style claims for latent defects pursued long after completion. This expansion in the use of adjudication created the legal problem at the heart of this case: whether a post-completion instrument of liability, like a collateral warranty, could be shoehorned into a statutory scheme originally designed for a different purpose.

C. The Conflicting Judicial Approaches: From the TCC to the Court of Appeal

The path to the Supreme Court revealed a deep judicial division on the correct approach to classifying collateral warranties, creating significant uncertainty for the construction industry.

The TCC Decision (Bowdery QC)

At first instance, the TCC held that the Abbey collateral warranty was not a construction contract. The Deputy High Court Judge's reasoning was heavily influenced by the factual context, particularly the timing of the warranty's execution. He concluded that because the works were complete, and even the remedial works had been finished by others, the warranty could not be an agreement for the carrying out of works. Instead, it was a warranty as to a past state of affairs, analogous to a manufacturer's product guarantee, and therefore fell outside the scope of the HGCRA 1996.2 This approach prioritised the temporal reality of the agreement over the literal wording of the promises within it.

The Court of Appeal's Reversal

The Court of Appeal, by a 2:1 majority, reversed the TCC's decision. The majority (Coulson and Peter Jackson LJJ) fundamentally disagreed with the TCC's approach, establishing two key principles. First, the timing of a warranty's execution was irrelevant. The court held that collateral warranties are intended to have retrospective effect, and it would create a perverse incentive for contractors to delay executing warranties until after completion to avoid the application of the HGCRA 1996.

Second, the majority focused on a close textual analysis of the warranty itself. The critical clause was Simply's promise that it "has performed and will continue to perform diligently its obligations under the Contract". The majority interpreted this 'future-facing' language as a direct promise to carry out construction operations for the benefit of Abbey. Because the warranty contained promise of future action, it was an agreement "for" the carrying out of construction operations and thus a construction contract under the Act.

The dissenting judgment of Stuart-Smith LJ proved prescient, foreshadowing the reasoning that would ultimately be adopted by the Supreme Court. He argued that the promise to "continue to perform" was merely derivative of the obligations already owed to the employer under the building contract and did not create a new, freestanding obligation to perform works for Abbey.

The Parkwood Precedent

The Court of Appeal's majority decision was heavily reliant on the TCC's 2013 judgment in Parkwood Leisure Ltd v Laing O'Rourke Wales and West Ltd EWHC 2665 (TCC). In Parkwood, Akenhead J had held for the first time that a collateral warranty could be a construction contract, focusing on the distinction between a simple "warranty" of a past state of affairs and an "undertaking" to perform in the future. The Court of Appeal in Abbey endorsed this reasoning, solidifying a legal position that departed from the industry's traditional understanding. This doctrinal schism—pitting a contextual, timing-based approach against a literal, text-based one—created the legal uncertainty that necessitated a definitive ruling from the Supreme Court, which would ultimately have to confront and overturn the Parkwood line of authority.

Part II: The Supreme Court's Judgment: Analysis and Implications

The unanimous judgment of the Supreme Court, delivered by Lord Hamblen, provided a conclusive answer to the question that had divided the lower courts. It overturned the Court of Appeal's decision and restored what many practitioners considered to be the orthodox position: a typical collateral warranty is not a construction contract for the purposes of the HGCRA 1996. The Court's reasoning rests on two complementary pillars of statutory and contractual interpretation.

A. Deconstructing the Judgment: The Two Pillars of Lord Hamblen's Reasoning

Pillar 1: The Purposive Interpretation of "for"



The first pillar of the judgment is a purposive interpretation of the phrase "an agreement with a person for... the carrying out of construction operations" in section 104(1). The Court rejected a broad reading that would encompass any contract merely connected with construction operations. Instead, it held that the word "for" denotes the primary function, object, or purpose of the agreement.

Applying this test, the Court concluded that the primary purpose of a typical collateral warranty is not to procure the carrying out of construction work. That is the function of the underlying building contract. The purpose of the warranty, as its 'collateral' nature suggests, is to provide a third-party beneficiary with a direct contractual right of action against the warrantor for defects in work that has been, or will be, carried out pursuant to the separate building contract. The warranty creates a remedy, not an instruction to build.

This purposive interpretation was reinforced by considering the broader legislative context of the HGCRA 1996. The Supreme Court noted that the Act's detailed payment provisions (sections 109 to 113) are fundamentally inapplicable to the structure of a collateral warranty, under which no payments are made by the beneficiary to the warrantor. This incongruity strongly suggested that Parliament did not intend such instruments to fall within the Act's scope, as one of the Act's main purposes—the improvement of cash flow—is not served by their inclusion. This represents a significant judicial endorsement of a purposive approach over the textual literalism that had characterised the Court of Appeal's decision. The Supreme Court deliberately looked beyond the 'niceties of language' to ask a higher-level question: what is this legal instrument for?

Pillar 2: The "Entirely Derivative Promise"



The second pillar is a contractual analysis of the promise itself. The Court of Appeal majority had been persuaded by the 'future-facing' promise that Simply "will continue to perform" its obligations. The Supreme Court fundamentally re-characterised this promise, adopting the reasoning of the dissenting judgment below. It held that this was an "entirely derivative promise".

This means the promise made to Abbey in the warranty did not create a new, independent obligation to carry out works. It merely mirrored, or was reflective of, the primary performance obligation that Simply already owed to the employer (Toppan) under the building contract. Simply was not promising to do anything for Abbey that it was not already bound to do for Toppan. The Court also pointed to the beneficiary's complete lack of control over the works as a key factual indicator of the promise's derivative nature. Abbey had no right to issue instructions, vary the works, or suspend performance; its rights were entirely parasitic on the relationship between the employer and the contractor.

B. The New Legal Test and the Overruling of Parkwood

From these two pillars of reasoning, the Supreme Court established a new, clear legal test to determine whether a collateral warranty is a construction contract. It rejected the approach in Parkwood, which led to "fine distinctions" based on the specific verbs used ("warrants" versus "undertakes"), as unworkable and a recipe for litigation.

Instead, Lord Hamblen articulated a "far more principled and workable" dividing line:

A collateral warranty which merely replicates or is derivative of undertakings already given in the underlying building contract is not a construction contract.

A collateral warranty which gives rise to separate or distinct undertakings for the carrying out of construction operations for the beneficiary would be a construction contract.

On this basis, the Court held that the decision in Parkwood was wrongly decided and must be overruled. The result is that the vast majority of standard-form collateral warranties, which are designed to be derivative in nature, will fall outside the scope of the HGCRA 1996.

C. Legal Community Reception and Critique



The Supreme Court's judgment in Abbey Healthcare has been met with a swift and extensive response from the legal community and the construction industry. The commentary has been overwhelmingly positive, welcoming the decision as a long-overdue clarification. However, this approval is tempered by a clear-eyed recognition of the practical consequences for beneficiaries and a forward-looking debate on how dispute resolution mechanisms in collateral warranties should now be structured.

The Welcome Restoration of Certainty and 'Common Sense'

The dominant theme in the legal commentary is one of relief. The decision is widely lauded for providing 'much needed clarity' to an area of law that had been uncertain for over a decade. It has been variously described as a 'triumph for common sense' and a 'return to normality', aligning the law with the long-held expectations of most practitioners.

This newfound certainty is seen as having a direct practical benefit: it will significantly reduce the scope for jurisdictional challenges to adjudication, which had become a source of costly and time-consuming 'satellite litigation'. By establishing a clear, bright-line rule, the Supreme Court has enabled parties to 'know where they stand', allowing for more efficient project planning and dispute management. The judgment effectively restores the pre-Parkwood industry consensus, bringing the law back into line with commercial reality.

Criticisms and Unintended Consequences

Despite the broad welcome, the analysis has also highlighted several negative consequences and potential future difficulties arising from the decision.

The most direct and significant criticism is the loss of a key remedy for beneficiaries of collateral warranties. Parties such as funders, tenants, and subsequent purchasers have been deprived of the ability to use the swift and relatively inexpensive statutory adjudication process to resolve claims for defects or other breaches. Their primary recourse is now the more formal, time-consuming, and costly routes of litigation in the TCC or arbitration, which may act as a deterrent to pursuing valid claims.

A more subtle but potentially disruptive consequence is the risk of 'clawback' claims. Legal commentators have raised the possibility that warrantors who have previously paid damages following an adjudicator's decision made under the authority of Parkwood or the Court of Appeal's ruling in Abbey may now seek to recover those sums. The argument would be that, in light of the Supreme Court's judgment, the adjudicator never had jurisdiction in the first place, rendering the decision a nullity. Such claims, if pursued, could lead to a new wave of complex litigation.

Finally, as noted previously, the judgment has created a new, albeit narrow, grey area of uncertainty surrounding the interpretation of a "separate and distinct" obligation. While the decision provides clarity for the vast majority of standard warranties, it invites future legal argument over bespoke or unusually drafted clauses. Commentators have already begun to hypothesise about what might meet this new threshold, for instance, a clause granting a beneficiary a direct right to require the contractor to effect repairs for a period that extends beyond the defects rectification period in the underlying building contract.

The Future of Dispute Resolution: The Rise of Contractual Adjudication



The Supreme Court was careful to note that its decision only removes the statutory right to adjudicate. It remains open for parties to agree to adjudication contractually by including an express dispute resolution clause in the collateral warranty itself. This has sparked a considerable debate among practitioners about the wisdom and practicality of doing so, particularly in the context of post-completion defect claims, which are the typical subject of disputes under warranties.

This development creates a new and important point of leverage in project negotiations. Beneficiaries, particularly powerful ones like funders or anchor tenants, will now likely demand the inclusion of express adjudication clauses to regain the remedy they have lost. Conversely, warrantors and, crucially, their professional indemnity (PI) insurers, will have strong incentives to resist. Insurers often prefer the more structured and predictable processes of litigation, over which they can exercise greater control, and may be wary of the "rough and ready" nature of adjudication for complex, high-value defect claims. The success of negotiating such terms will therefore depend heavily on the relative bargaining power of the parties involved.

The debate also reveals a more fundamental point about the suitability of the adjudication process for certain types of disputes. Statutory adjudication was conceived primarily to resolve interim payment and cash-flow disputes during the life of a project to prevent insolvency and keep work progressing. Latent defect claims arising under a collateral warranty years after completion are of a different character entirely. They do not concern cash flow, are often technically complex, require extensive expert evidence, and necessitate a final, binding resolution rather than an interim one. There has been a noted reluctance in the market to submit major building safety issues to a process that is only temporarily binding. By removing the statutory 'one-size-fits-all' right, the Supreme Court may have inadvertently pushed these complex, final-account-style disputes towards forums like the TCC, which are arguably better equipped to handle them.

The competing arguments regarding the inclusion of contractual adjudication clauses are summarised in the table below.

Potential Advantages Speed and lower initial cost compared to litigation Flexibility in procedural drafting (e.g., timetable, adjudicator's powers) Selection of a specialist adjudicator by agreement Privacy of proceedings — — Potential Disadvantages Lack of finality for post-completion disputes where cash flow is not the primary issue Unsuitability for complex, expert-heavy defect claims requiring detailed discovery and testing Difficulties with joinder of other potentially liable parties (e.g., sub-consultants) General inability to recover legal costs unless expressly provided for Unsuitability for PI Insurers who prefer control over litigation The short timeframe is often ill-suited for the complex nature of latent defect claims

D. Practical Consequences for the Construction Industry

The practical implications of the Abbey Healthcare decision are significant and immediate.

1. No Statutory Right to Adjudicate: The primary consequence is that beneficiaries of most standard collateral warranties (such as funders, tenants, and purchasers) no longer have a statutory right to refer disputes with the warrantor to adjudication.

2. Default Dispute Resolution: The default forum for resolving disputes under these warranties will now be litigation in the TCC or, if the warranty contains an arbitration clause, arbitration. These routes are typically more time-consuming and expensive than statutory adjudication.

3. Emphasis on Contractual Drafting: The decision places a premium on clear and deliberate drafting. Parties who desire the speed and cost-effectiveness of adjudication for warranty disputes must now expressly provide for it in their contracts. This will likely lead to a review of standard industry forms and increased negotiation over dispute resolution clauses in collateral warranties.

4. The Next Frontier: While the judgment resolves the main point of uncertainty, it opens up a new area for potential disputes around the margins of its new test. Future litigation may focus on what constitutes a "separate and distinct undertaking" sufficient to transform a document labelled as a warranty into a statutory construction contract. For example, if a warranty contained a novel promise not found in the main contract, such as an obligation to use specific materials or to provide a particular form of post-completion service, parties might argue that this crosses the line established by the Supreme Court.

Part III: A Hypothetical Question: Specific Performance as an Interpretive Lens

A. Framing the Hypothetical: Can the Nature of a Remedy Define the Nature of a Contract?

One question arising from the decision is this: if the Supreme Court had considered the practical consequences of an order for specific performance of the warranty's promise to "continue to perform diligently its obligations under the Contract", could or should this have influenced its decision on whether the warranty was a contract "for" the carrying out of construction operations? This inquiry invites an analysis of whether the body of law governing remedies can serve as a powerful interpretive tool, providing insight into the substantive legal classification of a contract itself. The argument proceeds by examining the law's approach to enforcing performance obligations in building contracts and considering what this reveals about the true nature of the promise contained in the Abbey warranty.

B. The Law of Specific Performance in Building and Service Contracts: An Insurmountable Obstacle



English law, through the principles of equity, has developed a profound and long-standing reluctance to grant the remedy of specific performance for building and construction contracts. This is not an absolute bar, but the exceptions are narrow and the general rule is robustly applied. The reasons for this judicial reticence are threefold and are directly applicable to the promise in the Abbey warranty.

First, and most significantly, is the doctrine of constant supervision. Courts will not make an order that would require their continuous and detailed supervision to ensure compliance. An order compelling a contractor to perform or complete building works is a classic example of an order "to carry on an activity" rather than "to achieve a result," and would inevitably embroil the court in ongoing disputes about quality, methodology, and progress, a task for which it is entirely unsuited.

Second, building contracts are often considered too vague for a court to frame an order with the requisite precision. An order for specific performance must be clear and exact, as its breach is punishable as a contempt of court. The complexities and variables inherent in construction work make it difficult to define the defendant's obligations with the necessary certainty.

Third, a building contract is a type of contract for services. The courts have a general policy against compelling the performance of services, particularly where doing so would force unwilling parties into a continuing, and likely acrimonious, working relationship. While this principle is strongest in contracts of personal service (such as employment), its rationale extends to commercial service contracts where cooperation and trust are necessary for effective performance.

The limited exceptions to this rule—for instance, where a defendant builder is in possession of the claimant's land and damages are therefore inadequate because the claimant cannot engage another contractor to do the work—serve only to reinforce the strength of the general prohibition.

C. The Inevitable Conclusion: The Only Available Remedy is Damages



Applying these established principles to the promise in the Abbey collateral warranty leads to an unequivocal conclusion. The warranty contains a promise that Simply "will continue to perform diligently its obligations under the Contract". An order requiring Simply to honour this promise would be an order compelling it to return to the site and physically carry out the remedial works to the fire safety defects. This is precisely the type of order—to perform building works—that the courts, for the reasons outlined above, consistently refuse to grant.

Therefore, despite the performative language of the warranty ("will continue to perform"), the only remedy that a court would, in practice, grant to Abbey for its breach is an award of damages. This would be a monetary sum calculated to put Abbey in the position it would have been in had the promise been fulfilled—typically, the reasonable cost of engaging a competent third-party contractor to rectify the defects, together with any consequential losses. This aligns with the relief Abbey actually sought and was awarded in the underlying adjudication and subsequent litigation. The promise to perform is, in the eyes of the law of remedies, transmuted into an obligation to pay for non-performance.

D. The Interpretive Weight of the Remedial Framework

This analysis of the available remedies provides a powerful, complementary justification for the Supreme Court's ultimate decision. The law's refusal to enforce the promise in its own terms is not merely a procedural limitation; it is a substantive statement about the promise's true legal character and purpose. The argument can be structured as follows:

A contract whose primary purpose is genuinely "for the carrying out of construction operations" should, in principle, be capable of being enforced by an order to carry out those very operations. The most direct and "perfect" remedy for a failure to build is an order to build. However, the law of equity, through the robust and long-standing doctrines of constant supervision and vagueness, has made a clear policy decision that such contracts are fundamentally unsuitable for specific enforcement. By consistently channelling all claims for breach of such promises into a claim for damages, the law effectively treats the obligation not as an absolute command to perform a physical act, but as a financial guarantee of a certain outcome or standard of quality. The promise is not "you must build," but rather "if you do not build to the required standard, you must pay the financial consequences." This remedial reality aligns perfectly with the Supreme Court's purposive interpretation of section 104(1). The warranty is not an agreement "for" getting work done precisely because the legal system itself will not compel the work to be done under its terms. It is, as the Supreme Court concluded, an agreement "for" providing a right of financial recourse if the work is not done to the required standard. The nature of the available remedy illuminates the true nature of the contractual right.

E. Conclusion on the Hypothetical: A Reinforcing, Not a Contradictory, Analysis

Had the Supreme Court embarked on this hypothetical analysis, it is submitted that it would not have been led to a different conclusion. On the contrary, it would have found a powerful and complementary line of reasoning, rooted in fundamental equitable principles, to support its decision.

This analysis demonstrates a deep coherence between two distinct areas of English law: the modern, purposive interpretation of a commercial statute and the centuries-old principles of the Court of Chancery. The conclusion that the warranty's purpose is to provide a right of action for financial compensation is not just a product of statutory interpretation; it is a reflection of the broader remedial landscape of English contract law, which has long treated promises to build as being, in substance, financial obligations. Therefore, considering the effect of an order for specific performance could and should have reinforced the Supreme Court's decision, illustrating that its conclusion was not only correct on the statutory question but also deeply consistent with the foundational principles of English private law.

Part IV: Concluding Remarks and Professional Guidance

The Supreme Court's decision in Abbey Healthcare v Augusta has brought a welcome end to a decade of uncertainty surrounding the application of statutory adjudication to collateral warranties. By overruling Parkwood and establishing a clear, principled dividing line, the Court has restored the orthodox understanding that these instruments are primarily contracts of warranty, creating a right of financial recourse, rather than contracts for the carrying out of construction operations. The judgment's strength lies in its purposive approach, which aligns the interpretation of the HGCRA 1996 with both the statute's legislative intent and the commercial function of collateral warranties. Furthermore, as the hypothetical analysis in Part III demonstrates, this conclusion is deeply consonant with the fundamental principles of the law of remedies.

Looking forward, the construction industry can now operate with greater certainty. The "separate and distinct undertaking" test, while clear in principle, may yet generate litigation at its margins as parties test what kind of additional promise is sufficient to engage the Act. However, the primary effect of the judgment is to shift the onus regarding adjudication from statutory ambiguity to contractual choice.

For legal practitioners advising clients in the construction sector, the following guidance is offered:

1. Review Standard Forms: All standard form collateral warranties should be reviewed to ensure they align with the Abbey Healthcare decision. Wording that might have been included to meet the Parkwood test should be reconsidered to avoid ambiguity.

2. Advise Beneficiaries on Express Clauses: When acting for beneficiaries (e.g., funders, purchasers, tenants), it is now critical to advise them that they have no automatic right to adjudicate disputes under a standard warranty. If the speed and cost-effectiveness of adjudication is a commercial priority, an express contractual adjudication clause must be negotiated and included in the warranty.

3. Advise Warrantors on the Default Position: When acting for warrantors (contractors, consultants), advise them of the new default position that statutory adjudication will not apply. They should be cautious about agreeing to bespoke clauses that could be construed as creating a "separate and distinct" undertaking to carry out construction operations, as this could unintentionally re-engage the HGCRA 1996.

4. Consider Alternative Dispute Resolution: The decision provides an opportunity for parties to consider and draft bespoke dispute resolution provisions in their warranties. This could include multi-tiered clauses, expert determination for specific technical issues, or a contractually defined adjudication procedure tailored to the post-completion context of warranty claims.

Ultimately, the decision in Abbey Healthcare is a victory for legal certainty and party autonomy. It clarifies the scope of the HGCRA 1996 and empowers commercial parties to make conscious, informed decisions about how their disputes will be resolved.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.