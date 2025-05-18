ARTICLE
18 May 2025

Closing The Books: Managing Final Accounts In JCT And NEC Contracts (Video)

Fenwick Elliott LLP

Contributor

Managing the final account process under both NEC and the JCT forms is of critical importance not only for achieving the best commercial outcome possible but also for avoiding disputes.
United Kingdom Real Estate and Construction
Claire King and Katherine Butler
Managing the final account process under both NEC and the JCT forms is of critical importance not only for achieving the best commercial outcome possible but also for avoiding disputes. In this webinar Claire King and Katherine Butler compare and contrast the processes provided for in the NEC and JCT standard forms and how to get the best resolution for your project.

Click here for a copy of the webinar slides in PDF format

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Claire King
Katherine Butler
