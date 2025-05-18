Closing The Books: Managing Final Accounts In JCT And NEC Contracts (Video)

Managing the final account process under both NEC and the JCT forms is of critical importance not only for achieving the best commercial outcome possible but also for avoiding disputes. In this webinar Claire King and Katherine Butler compare and contrast the processes provided for in the NEC and JCT standard forms and how to get the best resolution for your project.

Click here for a copy of the webinar slides in PDF format

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.