ARTICLE
20 February 2025

What Are Building Regulations And What Can Happen If There Is A Breach?

BM
Buss Murton

Contributor

Buss Murton logo

Buss Murton Law is a full-service, professional law firm dedicated to providing top-quality legal advice to our clients, both in the business and personal sectors. Our mission is simple - to offer the best possible legal guidance to meet the needs of our clients and facilitate positive outcomes and solutions.

Established in 1713, and with offices located in Tunbridge Wells, Cranbrook, and East Grinstead, we are well-positioned to serve clients across the region. Our experienced partners and legal professionals are complemented by a dynamic management team that is committed to developing our firm's strategy and expanding our range of services.

At Buss Murton Law, we are proud to be trusted advisors, providing clients with the highest level of legal support in order to navigate the complexities of the legal system.

Explore Firm Details
Building regulations are a set of legal requirements which control the methods and materials to be used in the construction or alteration of a property and impose minimum standards...
United Kingdom Real Estate and Construction
Alice Atkins

Building regulations are a set of legal requirements which control the methods and materials to be used in the construction or alteration of a property and impose minimum standards for carrying out specified works in or about buildings. For example, you might need building regulation approval for many alteration projects such as the installation of a fixed air-conditioning system, installing a bathroom that will involve plumbing and replacement windows and doors if the work is carried out by someone who is not registered under a competent person scheme.

When submitting an application to the Local Authority for building regulation consent, the work would be inspected by a building control officer. Depending on the extent of the work carried out there could be several inspections, and after a successful final inspection, the Local Authority should issue a certificate of compliance signing off the works. In addition, there are self-certification schemes regulated by trades and professions (e.g., plumbing and glazing works) which do not require a separate application to the Local Authority. In those instances, the person who undertakes the work can self-certify this and their relevant body sends notification to the Local Authority.

A breach of building regulations occurs when construction works do not comply with the legal requirements set out in the regulations. Local Authorities can issue notices requiring corrective work or even demolition of non-compliant structures and failing to comply can result in hefty fines or prosecution. Poor construction could also lead to increased costs, structural failures and risks to health and safety. Non-compliant buildings may not get proper certification making it difficult to insure, mortgage or sell the property. Unlike planning permission breaches, building regulation breaches do not have a fixed time limit for enforcement.

Should it transpire during the conveyancing process that works have been carried out without the requisite approval in place, one option to consider would be to obtain a Regularisation Certificate from the Local Authority. This should be raised early on in the conveyancing process and discussed with a conveyancer. Alternatively, indemnity insurance can be obtained however, this tends to only cover the cost of compliance with the regulations should the Local Authority bring enforcement proceedings; it will not cover any substandard work, and you may find restrictions are placed on the cover as to undertaking future building works without the consent of the indemnity provider.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Alice Atkins
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More