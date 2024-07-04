Election Results Day: What Happens Next?

There has been much discussion over the last few weeks about the plans of the major parties. But as we approach the day of the general election what will happen in the days and weeks after the election result is known?

A Conservative win

If the Conservatives were to win, we can expect a continuation of the agenda they have followed in the last couple of years under Rishi Sunak with a King's speech in mid-July to open parliament including announcements of the legislative programme to implement their manifesto priorities in the first session of the new parliament. The summer recess normally runs from late July until early September when parliament briefly reconvenes before a second recess during the rest of September for the party conferences. A budget would then be expected in October/November.

A hung parliament

If there is a hung parliament we can expect some period of haggling between the parties in an attempt to form a coalition or, depending on the numbers of MPs each party has in parliament, we may see the formation of a minority government. In the latter case this may well lead to a second general election next year.

A Labour win

If Labour were to win a majority we can expect them to want to move with speed to give the new government a sense of momentum especially in the so-called first "Hundred Days". A King's speech is likely in the week commencing 15 July to announce their priority legislation including reforms to employment law, the creation of GB Energy, planning reform and a crime and policing bill. We can also expect a series of non-legislative initiatives and announcements in the first weeks of a new Labour government.

It is expected that Labour will have a shorter summer recess for only part of August. The autumn conference season in September would carry on as scheduled.

So far as a budget is concerned, Rachel Reeves has already announced that she will not hold an "emergency" summer budget as she wants to allow the OBR the usual 10 week period to prepare their commentary on her proposals. Therefore mid-September is the earliest we would expect to see a Labour budget, although it may be delayed further until early October due to the party conferences in September.

