From Almshouses To Zoos: Why I Chose A Career In Charities Law

When people think about a legal career, charities law is not always the first specialism that comes to mind. Areas such as corporate, employment and litigation often receive more attention...

When people think about a legal career, charities law is not always the first specialism that comes to mind. Areas such as corporate, employment and litigation often receive more attention, particularly among students and aspiring solicitors.

Bhavya Sharma, Trainee Solicitor in HCR Law’s Charities and Not-for-Profit team, reflects on her route into charities law, what the role involves and why it’s a sector aspiring lawyers should consider.

How did you first discover charities law?

Like many aspiring solicitors, I wasn’t always sure which area of law I wanted to specialise in.

During my training contract, I had the opportunity to gain exposure to different practice areas and client work. That was when I discovered charities law and began to realise how broad and varied it actually is.

Before that, I probably had the same assumptions that many people have: that charities law was quite niche and focused exclusively on regulatory matters. The reality is very different.

The more experience I gained, the more I realised how many areas of law intersect within the charities sector and how much responsibility and client exposure junior lawyers can receive.

What attracted you to the sector?

What appealed to me was the combination of interesting legal work and purpose-led clients.

Charities and not-for-profit organisations face many of the same legal and strategic challenges as commercial organisations. They employ staff, own property, enter into contracts and make complex decisions every day.

At the same time, they also have unique governance and regulatory obligations, which creates an interesting legal environment.

I also enjoy working with organisations that have a clear mission and purpose. Every client is different, whether they’re involved in education, healthcare, culture, community support or environmental initiatives. That variety makes the work incredibly rewarding.

What does a charities lawyer actually do?

One of the biggest misconceptions about charities law is that it only involves advising charities on regulatory compliance. In reality, the work is much broader than that.

A charities lawyer may advise on governance matters, trustee duties, constitutional issues, Charity Commission requirements, mergers, property transactions, employment matters, commercial contracts and strategic projects.

Because charities operate in so many different sectors, the work is constantly changing. One day, I might be researching a governance issue for trustees. The next, I could be supporting a client with a property matter or helping them navigate a complex legal decision. It’s one of the aspects I enjoy most about the role.

What has surprised you most about working in charities law?

Without question, it’s the breadth of the work.

Before entering the sector, I don’t think I fully appreciated just how many different legal disciplines come together within charities law. You develop an understanding of governance, regulation, employment, property and commercial issues, often within the same client relationship.

The range of clients is also incredibly diverse. The sector includes everything from educational organisations and healthcare charities to cultural institutions, grant-making foundations and community groups.

No two clients are quite the same, which keeps the work interesting and challenging.

What skills are important for aspiring charities lawyers?

Curiosity is a big one. Because the sector touches so many different areas of law and supports such a wide range of organisations, it’s important to be willing to learn and ask questions.

Strong communication skills are also essential. Many of the people we advise are trustees, senior leaders or volunteers rather than legal specialists, so being able to explain complex legal concepts in a clear and practical way is an important part of the role.

Attention to detail is equally important, particularly when working on governance matters and regulatory issues.

More than anything, it’s helpful to have an interest in understanding how organisations work and how legal advice can help clients achieve their objectives.

How has working in charities law helped your development as a junior lawyer?

One of the biggest benefits has been the level of exposure to clients and legal issues.

Because charity clients often need practical and accessible advice, you quickly develop your communication and problem-solving skills.

I’ve also had opportunities to work closely with experienced colleagues across different practice areas, which has helped me understand how different legal specialisms can support a client matter.

The variety of work means you’re constantly learning and developing new skills, which is a fantastic environment for a junior lawyer.

What advice would you give to students and aspiring solicitors?

Keep an open mind.

It’s easy to focus on the practice areas you’ve heard the most about, but some of the most rewarding career opportunities can be found in areas that are less visible.

I didn’t begin my legal career expecting to specialise in charities law, but gaining exposure to the sector completely changed my perspective.

My advice would be to explore as many opportunities as possible during your studies, work experience and training contract. Speak to lawyers, ask questions and be willing to discover areas you may not have previously considered. You might be surprised by what interests you.

Final thoughts

Charities law may not always be the first practice area that aspiring solicitors think of, but it has proved to be one of the most rewarding parts of my legal career so far.

It offers variety, responsibility, technical challenge and the opportunity to work with organisations that have a real impact on society.

If you’re considering a legal career and weighing up your options, don’t overlook charities law. It might just be the legal specialism you’ve never considered, but one you’ll be glad you discovered.

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