ARTICLE
30 October 2024

From Manifesto To Budget: Capital Gains Tax: What Can We Expect From The Labour Government? (Podcast)

TS
Travers Smith LLP

Contributor

Travers Smith LLP logo
It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.
Explore Firm Details
Tax experts discuss anticipated capital gains tax reforms in the upcoming Autumn Budget, analyzing recent commentary, past budget trends, and international CGT comparisons to forecast potential changes.
United Kingdom Tax
Photo of Hannah Manning
Photo of Kulsoom Hadi
Photo of Josh Channon
Authors

In the fourth episode of this series, Tax Partner Hannah Manning, Knowledge Counsel Kulsoom Hadi and Trainee Solicitors Josh Channon and Amar Degon discuss the possible reforms to capital gains tax to be announced in the Autumn Budget on 30 October 2024. The team reviews speculation from recent commentary and delves into past budget announcements, as well as discussing comparisons with CGT rates in other countries.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Hannah Manning
Hannah Manning
Photo of Kulsoom Hadi
Kulsoom Hadi
Photo of Josh Channon
Josh Channon
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More