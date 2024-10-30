From Manifesto To Budget: Capital Gains Tax: What Can We Expect From The Labour Government? (Podcast)

It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.
Tax experts discuss anticipated capital gains tax reforms in the upcoming Autumn Budget, analyzing recent commentary, past budget trends, and international CGT comparisons to forecast potential changes.
In the fourth episode of this series, Tax Partner Hannah Manning, Knowledge Counsel Kulsoom Hadi and Trainee Solicitors Josh Channon and Amar Degon discuss the
possible reforms to capital gains tax to be announced in the Autumn
Budget on 30 October 2024. The team reviews speculation from recent
commentary and delves into past budget announcements, as well as
discussing comparisons with CGT rates in other countries.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.