From Manifesto To Budget: Capital Gains Tax: What Can We Expect From The Labour Government? (Podcast)

In the fourth episode of this series, Tax Partner Hannah Manning, Knowledge Counsel Kulsoom Hadi and Trainee Solicitors Josh Channon and Amar Degon discuss the possible reforms to capital gains tax to be announced in the Autumn Budget on 30 October 2024. The team reviews speculation from recent commentary and delves into past budget announcements, as well as discussing comparisons with CGT rates in other countries.

