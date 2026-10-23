Teacher Banned After Accidentally Displaying His YouTube Search History

A teacher has been prohibited from teaching after pupils were exposed to sexually themed YouTube search terms when his search history was inadvertently displayed during a lesson.

Unacceptable professional conduct

A teacher has been prohibited from teaching after pupils were exposed to sexually themed YouTube search terms when his search history was inadvertently displayed during a lesson.

We consider what schools and colleges can learn from the outcome of Mr James Hindson's professional conduct panel.

What happened?

Mr Hindson worked as a geography teacher at Moreton Hall School, an independent girls' boarding school in Shropshire. During a lesson, Mr Hindson clicked on the search bar and his previous search history became visible on the classroom screen. Pupils reported seeing search terms including "teen bikini haul", "teens in thongs" and "girls in thongs".

The school investigated and identified a number of searches on Mr Hindson's Google and YouTube accounts over a two year period including content relating to teenagers in “little clothing, teens engaging in athletic activity, or relating to sexual activity.”

The school dismissed Mr Hindson and referred the matter to the TRA.

Mr Hindson admitted carrying out the searches and accepted that his search history had been displayed to pupils. He said the searches were conducted at home and that the disclosure was accidental.

The panel's findings

The Professional Conduct Panel found that Mr Hindson had carried out the searches, that certain search terms were displayed to pupils during the lesson and were of a sexual nature and sexually motivated.

In reaching its decision, it considered the terms seen by pupils and the wider pattern of Mr Hindson's search history which referenced "teens" and involved sexual themes. The panel concluded that the searches demonstrated a recurring theme over an extended period and that there was no innocent explanation for his behaviour.

The panel also attached significance to the fact that Mr Hindson was teaching secondary-aged girls and that many of the searches reflected the age group of pupils in his care.

The panel concluded that Mr Hindson's conduct amounted to unacceptable professional conduct and conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute. He had breached Teachers' Standards, including the obligation to maintain proper professional boundaries, uphold public trust in the profession and safeguard pupils' wellbeing.

It accepted that Mr Hindson did not deliberately display the searches to pupils but said he was responsible for how he had used the technology.

The panel noted that the police had concluded the conduct did not meet the criminal threshold. However, it emphasised that professional misconduct proceedings involve a different assessment and that conduct can warrant regulatory action even where no criminal offence has been established.

Outcome

The panel recommended that a prohibition order should be imposed on Mr Hindson.

While it acknowledged that Mr Hindson had shown remorse, accepted responsibility for his actions and demonstrated insight into the impact his behaviour had on pupils, colleagues and the profession, it concluded that these factors did not outweigh the public interest in maintaining confidence in the teaching profession and upholding proper standards of conduct.

The Secretary of State accepted the recommendation and imposed a prohibition order with a two-year review period.

What can schools and colleges learn from this case?

1. Safeguarding concerns aren't confined to the workplace

KCSIE 2026 makes clear that safeguarding concerns may arise from behaviour outside school, including conduct that takes place in a member of staff's private life, where that behaviour may indicate that they pose a risk of harm to children or may not be suitable to work with children.

2. Encourage pupils to report concerns

The matter only came to light because pupils felt able to raise concerns about what they had seen. Schools and colleges should ensure that students understand that they can report behaviour that makes them uncomfortable, even if they are unsure whether it amounts to misconduct.

Creating a culture in which concerns are taken seriously helps you to identify potential safeguarding risks at an early stage.

3. Include digital safeguarding in staff training

Most staff have probably experienced the momentary panic of displaying the wrong screen or revealing information they had not intended others to see. Usually the result is embarrassment rather than a safeguarding concern.

You may wish to remind staff about the risks associated with classroom screens, screen sharing, linked accounts and using work devices for personal purposes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.