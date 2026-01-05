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18 May 2026

London International Disputes Week 2026 (1-5 June) – Tradition, Trust And Transformation

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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

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London International Disputes Week 2026 returns for its seventh year, bringing together global legal experts to explore the evolving landscape of dispute resolution under the theme "Tradition, Trust and Transformation." What are the latest developments in mediation privilege, disclosure obligations, and the courts' approach to ADR refusal that practitioners need to understand?
United Kingdom Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Alexander Oddy and Camilla Macpherson
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Now in its seventh year, London International Disputes Week (LIDW) 2026 will be taking place on 1-5 June 2026, bringing together legal experts from around the globe to discuss key trends and talking points in dispute resolution. The theme of LIDW 2026 is "Tradition, Trust and Transformation in Dispute Resolution".

As a founding member of LIDW, Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is delighted to be actively participating in prominent events throughout LIDW26. To find out more about developments in mediation, register here for "Mediation on the move: Privilege, disclosure and the cost (or not) of refusal": 

Mediation on the move: Privilege, disclosure and the cost (or not) of refusal

Thursday, 4 June 2026
11:30 - 13:00 (Registration from 11:00)

Mediation is now embedded in the fabric of UK civil justice – and its influence is increasingly felt across international dispute resolution. For litigators and in-house counsel, staying current is no longer optional. The courts’ approach to ADR is evolving quickly, with direct implications for privilege, disclosure strategy, costs exposure and professional risk.

This panel will provide a focused but substantive update on the issues that matter most to practising lawyers.

We will examine the current boundaries of without prejudice protection in mediation and the absence of a standalone mediation privilege in English law. In an environment where disclosure obligations are under sharper procedural control, understanding how ADR materials are treated is critical to protecting clients and avoiding unintended waiver.

The session will also explore the courts’ changing stance on refusal to mediate. Lawyers must now advise clients with a clear understanding of when declining mediation may be defensible – and when it may carry adverse costs consequences.

We will also consider procedural developments and what the increasing institutional support for mediation signals for future reform. 

Speakers: 

  • Bill Marsh (Chair)
  • Michel Kallipetis KC - Commercial Mediator - Independent Mediators
  • Colin Passmore KC (Hon)
  • Camilla Macpherson - Knowledge Lawyer - Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer

Our Commercial Litigation team are involved in a number of other events, including the Member Hosted Events listed on our website

To find out more about events involving our International Arbitration, Public International Law and Construction Disputes practices, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Alexander Oddy
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Camilla Macpherson
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