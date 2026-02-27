ARTICLE
27 February 2026

Al And Service Clauses Considerations For Commercial Dispute Lawyers (Video)

Sara Ibrahim discusses AI and service clauses considerations for commercial dispute lawyers. The following is covered in this webinar...
Sara Ibrahim
Description

Sara Ibrahim discusses AI and service clauses considerations for commercial dispute lawyers. The following is covered in this webinar:

  • An overview of key contractual issues where a supplier intends to use AI as part of the provision of services.
  • To consider what due diligence you should consider to establish if and how AI will be used.
  • Some specific key contractual issues:
    • Warranties in an AI context
    • IP and licensing
    • Data protection
    • Customer data
    • Quality
    • Accurate definitions to ensure contracts fit for purpose
    • Liability positions
    • Market practices

Watch a snippet of the webinar below.

