Al And Service Clauses Considerations For Commercial Dispute Lawyers (Video)

Description
Sara Ibrahim discusses AI and service clauses considerations for commercial dispute lawyers. The following is covered in this webinar:
- An overview of key contractual issues where a supplier intends to use AI as part of the provision of services.
- To consider what due diligence you should consider to establish if and how AI will be used.
- Some specific key contractual issues:
- Warranties in an AI context
- IP and licensing
- Data protection
- Customer data
- Quality
- Accurate definitions to ensure contracts fit for purpose
- Liability positions
- Market practices
Watch a snippet of the webinar below.
