A Step Towards Securing The Enforcement Of Investment Treaty Arbitral Awards

Recent decisions in the US, the UK and Australia would suggest that ICSID awards will be upheld as a waiver of sovereign immunity for the purposes of registering an award, which is the first (and rather important step) in securing awarded damages. Recent decisions suggest that the position with regards to investment treaty awards enforced under the New York Convention may be less clear. It is therefore strategically important, when structuring a foreign investment to understand and consider what arbitral options are available should an investment go wrong and which assets are likely to be immune from execution within the relevant Contracting States.

Introduction

One of the oft cited advantages of arbitration is the comparative ease of enforcement of arbitral awards. Most investment treaty arbitral awards are enforced in accordance with the ICSID Convention or the New York Convention.

One of the intentions behind the ICSID Convention is that any arbitral award under that convention can be enforced in any of the Contracting States, as if the award were a final judgment of the courts of the state in which enforcement is being sought. A number of recent decisions make clear that Article 54 ICSID Convention constitutes a waiver of state immunity in relation to the bringing of suits for the purposes of enforcing an award.

Alternatively, an investment award that does not fall under the remit of the ICSID Convention might be enforced in accordance with the New York Convention (which is typically relevant to the enforcement of commercial awards). The New York Convention also allows for recognition and enforcement of a foreign arbitral award as if it were a judgment of the enforcing court. It contains clear, permitted grounds for resisting recognition and enforcement of such an award. What remains less clear, is whether Article III New York Convention, which sets out the pro-enforcement bias of that convention in providing that "each Contracting State shall recognize arbitral awards as binding and enforce them", constitutes a waiver similar to that in Article 54 ICSID Convention.

The recent decisions discussed draw attention to some of the strategy concerns to consider at the investment stage, so as to benefit from treaty protections that provide a foreign investor with some comfort if it all goes wrong. As set out below, this is particularly relevant if a treaty between two EU states is called into play.

In considering the different recent decisions, it is useful to recall the three separate stages for securing the payment of an investment treaty arbitral award:

recognition, which is the court's determination that an international arbitral award is to be treated as binding; enforcement, which is the legal process by which the award enjoys the same status as a judgment of the enforcement court; and execution, which is the means by which a judgment enforcing the award is given effect, which usually involves measures taken against the property of the judgment debtor which, in investment treaty arbitration, is almost always a reluctant state.

Proceedings in the UK