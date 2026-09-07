Corporate Update - September 2026 - Securities Markets

UK MAR: New inside information declaration form requirement

From 21 September 2026, all first submissions of equity documents to the FCA, including guidance requests, must include a signed inside information declaration form. Where the submission includes inside information under Article 7 of UK MAR, the form must explain what that information is.

UK prospectus rules changes

The FCA has published Handbook Notice 143 (PDF 344 KB) which sets out, amongst other things, certain changes made to the Prospectus Rules: Admission to Trading on a Regulated Market (PRM) sourcebook with effect from 31 July 2026 to correct rules that were not operating as intended following their introduction in January 2026.

Key changes include:

Narrowing the employee/director securities exemption to genuine incentive arrangements.

Giving issuers more flexibility on protected forward-looking statements disclaimers.

Removing certain confirmation requirements for cross-reference lists.

Clarifying that the requirement that an IPO prospectus be published at least 3 working days before the end of the offer period only applies to IPOs with retail participation.

Broadening the scope for supplementary prospectuses used to change the terms and conditions and/or form of final terms by replacing “fungible” with “manifestly the same”.

Aligning the withdrawal-rights provisions so they apply consistently.

UK equity IPOs

The FCA has updated its rules on information sharing during UK equity IPOs (PDF 493 KB). This follows its consultation in April. With effect from 5 August 2026, the FCA has:

Removed the 7-day waiting period between the publication of an approved registration document/prospectus and connected research.

Removed the requirement that syndicate banks intending to publish connected IPO research share the same information with a range of unconnected analysts as they do with their own research analysts.

Primary Market Bulletin 65

The latest FCA Bulletin includes the following key updates: