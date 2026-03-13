The Concept Of Bad Faith In Trademark Applications: Turkish Law And Judicial Practice

Trademarks are among the most important distinctive elements of modern commercial life and constitute fundamental tools that enable businesses to distinguish their goods and services in the marketplace.

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INTRODUCTION

Trademarks are among the most important distinctive elements of modern commercial life and constitute fundamental tools that enable businesses to distinguish their goods and services in the marketplace. In many cases, the value associated with a trademark is created through years of investment, marketing activities, and commercial efforts, eventually becoming a significant economic asset for businesses. For this reason, trademarks represent commercial values that must be protected against attempts by third parties to unfairly exploit or misuse them.

The primary objective of trademark law is to ensure the legal protection of trademarks and to prevent individuals who are not the rightful owners from unfairly benefiting from these values. Under Turkish law, trademark protection is generally based on the principles of registration and territoriality. However, in practice, it is observed that certain trademark applications are not filed with the genuine intention of commercial use; rather, they are made with the aim of benefiting from the commercial reputation, brand recognition, or economic value of others. Such applications are characterized in legal doctrine and judicial decisions as trademark applications filed in bad faith.

In Turkish trademark law, the prevention of bad faith applications is possible through both administrative and judicial mechanisms. Indeed, Article 6/9 of the Industrial Property Code No. 6769 (“IPC”) explicitly provides that trademark applications filed in bad faith may be rejected upon opposition. Moreover, bad faith is also recognized as an important legal ground that may be invoked in trademark invalidation actions.

This article examines the scope of the concept of bad faith in Turkish trademark law, the types of bad faith trademark applications encountered in practice, and the judicial precedents that have shaped the interpretation of this concept.

LEGISLATION REGARDING BAD FAITH TRADEMARK APPLICATIONS IN TURKISH TRADEMARK LAW

The concept of bad faith in Turkish trademark law is primarily regulated under the IPC. Although the IPC does not contain an explicit definition of bad faith, the legal consequences of trademark applications filed in bad faith are addressed through various provisions. This approach is generally interpreted as a deliberate legislative choice to leave the concept broad and flexible, given that bad faith may arise in different forms depending on the specific circumstances of each case.

Article 6/9 of the IPC provides that trademark applications filed in bad faith constitute a relative ground for refusal. Accordingly, if it is alleged that a trademark application has been filed in bad faith, the application may be rejected upon opposition filed by interested parties. Through this mechanism, the law seeks to prevent the trademark system from being used in a manner that is contrary to the principle of good faith.

Bad faith, however, is not a legal ground that can only be raised during the application stage. Under the IPC, it is also possible to initiate invalidation proceedings against trademarks that are alleged to have been registered in bad faith. In this respect, bad faith constitutes a significant legal ground that may directly affect the validity of a trademark registration.

Although the scope of the concept of bad faith is not defined in detail in the legislation, legal doctrine and judicial precedents have established important criteria for its determination. In this context, factors such as the applicant acting contrary to the principle of good faith, seeking to unfairly benefit from the trademark value of others, or attempting to register a trademark without a genuine intention of commercial use are commonly regarded as indicators of bad faith.

TYPES OF BAD FAITH TRADEMARK APPLICATIONS OBSERVED IN PRACTICE

Although the concept of bad faith is not defined in detail in the legislation, it manifests itself in practice through certain patterns of conduct. An examination of the decisions of the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office and judicial precedents indicates that certain types of trademark applications are more frequently subject to allegations of bad faith. The common characteristic of these applications is that they are based on a purpose of use that is incompatible with the principles of distinctiveness and good faith, which form the foundation of trademark law.

The existence of a prior commercial relationship between the parties is also considered an important indicator in the assessment of bad faith. In particular, situations where distributors, agents, or business partners attempt to register a trademark in their own name that they became aware of through a commercial relationship frequently give rise to allegations of bad faith in practice. In such cases, it is generally accepted that the applicant had prior knowledge of the trademark, and the application must therefore be assessed in light of the principle of good faith.

Another situation frequently encountered in practice involves individuals who systematically file numerous trademark applications in order to register signs similar to trademarks belonging to others. This conduct is commonly referred to in the literature as “trademark hoarding” or “trademark squatting.” In such cases, the applicant typically does not intend to use the trademark in genuine commercial activities; rather, the objective is often to transfer or license the trademark in the future or to pressure the legitimate trademark owner into reaching a commercial agreement.

DETERMINATION OF BAD FAITH IN THE DECISIONS OF THE COURT OF CASSATION

Since the scope of the concept of bad faith is not defined in detail in Turkish trademark legislation, its content has largely been shaped through judicial decisions. An examination of the case law of the Court of Cassation demonstrates that bad faith is rarely established through explicit statements; rather, it is generally determined based on indirect indicators arising from the specific circumstances of the case.

In this regard, the Court of Cassation particularly considers several criteria when assessing bad faith, including whether the applicant was aware of the earlier trademark, whether there was a prior commercial relationship between the parties, whether the application reflects a genuine intention of commercial use, and whether the application is compatible with the principle of good faith.

Decision of the Court of Cassation General Assembly of Civil Chambers dated 29 June 2022 and numbered 2020/699 E., 2022/1093 K.:

This decision highlights the significance of prior final court judgments in the assessment of bad faith trademark applications. In the case, it was determined that the defendant company had previously used trademarks containing the same principal element and that such use had already been found to constitute bad faith. Despite this determination, the defendant proceeded to file a new trademark application of a similar nature.

The General Assembly of Civil Chambers concluded that the use of the same principal element in the contested application, together with the history of prior disputes between the parties, demonstrated that the application was incompatible with the principle of good faith and should therefore be regarded as having been filed in bad faith. The decision illustrates that a form of trademark use previously determined by a final court judgment to be in bad faith may serve as a strong indicator when assessing subsequent trademark applications.

Decision of the 11th Civil Chamber of the Court of Cassation dated 9 April 2019 and numbered 2018/951 E., 2019/2796 K.:

This decision emphasizes that the mere attempt to register a sign similar to a well-known trademark cannot, by itself, be regarded as a bad faith trademark application. According to the Chamber, in order to establish the existence of bad faith, it must be demonstrated that the applicant's intention was to hinder the commercial activities of others, to use trademark registration as a means of pressure, or to obtain an unfair advantage in a manner contrary to the principle of good faith.

The decision highlights that the assessment of bad faith must be conducted on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the specific circumstances of each individual case.

Decision of the 11th Civil Chamber of the Court of Cassation dated 4 February 2015 and numbered 2014/15654 E., 2015/1254 K.:

In this decision, the 11th Civil Chamber of the Court of Cassation emphasized that the registration of a trademark identical or highly similar to one that has long been used and registered abroad may constitute an indication of bad faith. In the case at hand, the court found that it could not be regarded as a coincidence that the defendant (despite operating in the footwear sector) had registered in its own name a figurative trademark that had been used and registered abroad for approximately 35 years.

The Court of Cassation upheld this assessment, concluding that the registration of the trademark by a person other than its genuine right holder was incompatible with the principle of good faith and therefore constituted bad faith registration. This decision demonstrates that, particularly where a trademark is widely known or has been used for a long period within a sector, the registration of that mark by another party may be evaluated as bad faith in light of the specific circumstances of the case.

CONCLUSION

The concept of bad faith in trademark applications constitutes one of the most important reflections of the principle of good faith within Turkish trademark law. Although the concept of bad faith is not defined in detail in the IPC, the opposition and invalidation mechanisms provided under the law make it possible to prevent trademark applications filed in bad faith.

In practice, bad faith is generally not established through explicit statements but rather through various indicators derived from the specific circumstances of each case. In particular, factors such as the applicant's awareness of a prior trademark, the existence of a previous commercial relationship between the parties, the absence of a genuine intention of commercial use, or the intention to unfairly benefit from the trademark value of others play an important role in determining bad faith.

The case law of the Court of Cassation also demonstrates that the assessment of bad faith must be conducted by examining the circumstances of each individual case separately. In this context, while applications similar to trademarks that have long been used or are well-known may in certain situations be considered indications of bad faith, the mere existence of trademark similarity alone is not sufficient to establish bad faith.

Ultimately, the early identification of bad faith trademark applications is of great importance for the proper functioning of the trademark system and the protection of a fair competitive environment. For this reason, the effective monitoring of trademark applications, the use of opposition mechanisms before the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office when necessary, and recourse to judicial remedies play a significant role in ensuring the effective protection of trademark rights.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.