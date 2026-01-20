ARTICLE
20 January 2026

BDO Monthly Tax Report 2026/01

B
BDO TURKIYE (DENET YEMINLI MALI MUSAVIRLIK A.S.)

Contributor

BDO TURKIYE (DENET YEMINLI MALI MUSAVIRLIK A.S.) logo
BDO Turkiye is an audit and consultancy firm offering professional services in: audit, tax, accounting and advisory service lines. Our main objective since day one is to be a reliable consultant to our clients, and offer the most beneficial solutions appropriate to their needs, with the help of close collaboration.
Explore Firm Details
The 2026/January issue "BDO Denet Monthly Report " where we bring together the publications prepared by BDO Turkey's experienced team has been published!
Turkey Tax
BDO Türkiye
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
BDO Türkiye’s articles from BDO TURKIYE (DENET YEMINLI MALI MUSAVIRLIK A.S.) are most popular:
  • in Turkey

AYLIK VERGI RAPORU 2026-01

The 2026/January issue"BDO Denet Monthly Report "where we bring together the publications prepared by BDO Turkey's experienced team has been published!

You can find important current developments and general evaluations by our Partner in the Labor Law and Social Security Department,DR. Cahit EVCİL.

To review the 2026/January issueclick now !

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of BDO Türkiye
BDO Türkiye
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More